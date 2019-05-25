Watch Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Live Stream - 2019 MX Pro Racing Online

Welcome to watch Pro Motocross Championship Race online. This Saturday the gate will drop on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and today MX Sports Pro Racing and NBC Sports Group jointly announced broadcast programming details for the impending season. You can watch Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Live Stream Online Race coverage by NBC Gold Tv channel below the HD link.

The world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series will continue its longstanding presence across NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and MAVTV this summer, highlighted by a total of 123 hours of content across network broadcasts and digital platforms, which includes a combined 94 hours of live coverage via each respective avenue.

With less than two weeks remain until the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season kicks off at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, Calif, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced a record for prize money and contingency awards will be on the line during the 2019 season.

A trio of live network television broadcast specials on NBC serve as the cornerstone of the 2019 schedule, where the final 450 Class moto will be showcased from the Circle K High Point National (June 15) and the Circle K RedBud National (June 6), while the final 250 Class moto will be featured from the Circle K Unadilla National (August 10). These telecasts will bring the captivating and unpredictable competition of American motocross into millions of homes across the country. Additionally, the opening motos of both the 450 Class and 250 Class at all 12 rounds of the championship will be featured live on the continuously growing MAVTV, while NBCSN will carry live second moto coverage from four rounds on the schedule.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

May 18: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

May 25: Fox Raceway National, Pala, Calif.

June 1: Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo.

June 15: High Point National, Mt. Morris, Pa.

June 22: Florida National, Jacksonville, Fla.

June 29: Southwick National, Southwick, Mass.

July 6: RedBud National, Buchanan, Mich.

July 20: Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.

July 27: Washougal National, Washougal, Wash.

August 10: Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.

August 17: Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.

August 24: Ironman National. Crawfordsville, Ind.

The tremendously popular digital platform from NBC Sports Gold will once again provide fans with the opportunity to watch the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship from anywhere, at their leisure. The “Pro Motocross Pass” provides the best value in the sport with exclusive on-demand access of the Nationals at just $54.99 for the season. Subscribers will receive live, commercial-free coverage from all 12 rounds, which are accompanied by exclusive live streams of timed qualifying throughout the summer. In addition to the live content, users can also watch full-event replays of the completed rounds of the 2019 season, as well as the 2017 and 2018 seasons through NBC Sports Gold’s on-demand options. This unparalleled level of access to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship breaks down to less than $5 per race over the course of 12 weekends.

The on-air broadcast team that will bring the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship into households around the world will feature the veteran commentating duo of Jason Weigandt, who will handle play-by-play duties, and former series champion Grant Langston, who will serve as the color analyst. Trackside reporter Will Christien returns for a second season to round out the broadcast trio, where she’ll share the latest breaking news during the races and let viewers hear directly from the riders both at the starting gate and on the podium.