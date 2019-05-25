Watch: Russell Westbrook, Tiger Woods square off on poker table

Tiger Woods held his annual poker tournament over the weekend, and a number of celebrities and athletes showed up to support a good cause.

The 2019 edition of Tiger’s Poker Night tournament was quite the scene, and it benefited Woods’ TGR Foundation, which helps “provide college-access and educational opportunities to underserved students across the country.”

As for Woods, well, his tournament ended when he had a showdown with Thunder star Russell Westbrook. Russ went in with the better hand, and the river didn’t change that, so Woods was knocked out.

Russ had the upper hand on Tiger 😳 (via @LynnGilmartin)pic.twitter.com/m5ftChPOpG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2019

That’s definitely one of the more star-studded poker hands we’ve ever seen.