Watch Trout vs Gausha Live Stream Full Fight Free Online

Tonight Austin Trout and Terrell Gausha will face 2 face for Junior Middleweights fight titles at 8:00 PM ET. Former Super Welterweight World Champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout faces former 154-pound title challenger Terrell Gausha in a 10-round headlining bout in Biloxi, Mississippi. You can watch Trout vs Gausha Live Stream of FS1 on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming. Check out the streaming service & watch the full fight online.

How To Watch Trout vs Gausha Live Stream Full Fight Online

Events: Premier Boxing Champions

Competitor: Austin Trout vs Terrell Gausha

Date: 25th May 2019

Location: Mississippi

Rounds: 10 Rounds

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Tv Channel: Fox Sports 1

In the co-feature, unbeaten super welterweight contender Chordale Booker battles rugged veteran Wale Omotoso in a 10-round bout, while sensational unbeaten welterweight prospect Eimantas Stanionis will open the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in an eight or 10-round welterweight fight.

Fight Preview

The native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, turned pro in Sept. 2005 in Albuquerque and got to 16-0 before he started traveling around a bit. He went to Mexico and Canada for a pair of fights in the first half of 2009, and then after a hometown win, he went to Panama City to face Nilsion Julio Tapia for a minor WBA belt, winning one of those weird ass 11-round Panamanian decisions.

To get his first crack at a world title — it was the WBA’s secondary belt, but whatever — Trout had to travel once again in Feb. 2011, going to Guadalajara to face Rigoberto Alvarez, the oldest of the city’s fighting Alvarez brothers. Even on the road in his opponent’s hometown, Trout flat outclassed Alvarez, winning on scores of 119-108 across the board. He returned to Mexico four months later to defend against David Lopez in San Luis Potosi, winning another wide decision.

By that time, of course, Trout was gaining some traction. A crafty southpaw without a power promoter, Trout had to force his way into the discussion, and he was doing the best he could. He got a spot on ShoBox, billed as a “special” edition because Trout had a claim to being “world champion,” he wasn’t a prospect.

Canelo Alvarez, the rising young Mexican star of boxing, was seated ringside with promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Cotto was supposed to beat Trout, then take on Alvarez in a big pay-per-view showdown in 2013. Mexico vs Puerto Rico, two of the biggest names in boxing, what could go wrong?

Austin Trout is what went wrong, because no one told Austin Trout he was meant to lose to Cotto. The southpaw flustered Cotto, ending Cotto’s undefeated run at what had become his adopted home arena in New York, clearly winning on wide scores. Not only did he outbox Cotto and give him style problems early, but even after Cotto made mid-rounds adjustments, Trout was able to close the fight strong and leave no question about the winner.

Golden Boy wanted to try to salvage Canelo-Cotto, though, arguing it was still a big fight that people would want to see. But Canelo, to his credit, pulled rank and demanded to fight Trout instead.

Alvarez and Trout met at San Antonio’s Alamodome in April 2013 on Showtime. In front of just under 40,000 fans, Trout gave the young Alvarez a terrific test, though he did go down in the seventh round. Canelo won on the cards, but Trout had an argument for seven rounds, and really lost nothing in defeat against the chosen one.

Trout followed that up with a matchup against Erislandy Lara to close out 2013. Lara, a fellow southpaw and simply a better technician than Trout, proved a horrible style matchup for Trout, and won on wide scores in Brooklyn.

After a three-fight run against Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Erislandy Lara, Trout stepped it back a bit to recalibrate. He picked up wins over Daniel Dawson and Luis Grajeda in 2014, then Luis Galarza and Joey Hernandez in 2015. After that, he stepped it back up.

He met the unbeaten Jermall Charlo in May 2016, losing a very competitive decision in an IBF title fight. He followed that with another title fight 17 months later against Jarrett Hurd, stopped in the 10th round by the younger, stronger man, but giving Hurd some early fits. A tune-up win led to a fight with Jermell Charlo, another world title shot. Once again, Trout was competitive, losing a majority decision despite going down twice.