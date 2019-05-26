How to find the perfect motorcycle for you

Peter Stevens

If you have decided it is time to buy your first motorcycle or add another to your collection, you may be wondering about how to find a bike that best fits your lifestyle. This may sound like an easy task, but it can be quite challenging. You want the perfect motorcycle that is fit for your daily commute but still compliments your personality.

There are several types of motorcycles including cruisers, sport bikes, and scooters that are each designed for different commutes and driving environments. Some models are designed more for comfort while others favour performance. The more information you have before you visit a motorcycle dealer, the more likely it is that you’ll be happy with the model you’ve chosen.

Your riding style

The first requirement for finding your perfect bike is to think about your riding style. Will you be relying on this bike to handle your daily commute to and from work or will you just take it out for special occasions? Will you be riding year round or will it sit in the garage for a portion of the year? Are you looking for something that can be taken off-road? These are all questions you should ask yourself to help establish your riding style.

By deciding what your riding style, you’ll unlock critical information that will help you to pick a bike that is functional for your lifestyle. Some of this information will include how often you will be riding it, the need for fuel efficiency, and durability. For example, if you plan to go off-roading, you’ll probably want a bike that is built more for functionality than a show bike that you could take to bike tours.

Something else you will want to think about is motorcycle ergonomics. This means thinking about the specifics of your body and how you will fit on the motorcycle. In particular, you’ll want to think about the motorcycle triangle. If you are not familiar with this concept, it is the seat to bar to pegs ratio.

Tall and short riders will feel more comfortable on different types of motorcycles depending on the distance between different parts on the bike. Keeping your height in mind will help you find the perfect fit and save you a lot of time looking for models. The last thing you want to do is buy a brand new model from a motorcycle dealer that doesn’t suit your height and build.

The look

The next element is probably the most important for some people. It is how the bike looks. This is where you’ll want to put a lot of thought into your personal style and how you want to reflect that in your motorcycle. If you are looking for a bike to take on tour to motorcycle shows, this will be incredibly important.

Chances are there’s a variety of motorcycle styles available from your local motorcycle dealer. You can choose from sleek super sport designs that look like they could easily fly down the highway or a more traditional cruiser style. You’ll also need to decide on a colour scheme. Modern designs are painted in neutral colours and accented with various types of brown leather. For something a little bolder, you could opt for brighter colours to get more attention on the road.

One last thing to think about in terms of design is if you want a traditional motorcycle or are a three-wheel model. The design of three-wheeled motorcycles has significantly improved over the years. They are now more compact and sleeker than ever. Especially when you compare them to older models you would have seen being driven around twenty to thirty years ago.

While most of these features apply to on-road motorcycles, you can take the same features into consideration for off-road bikes too. You can still think about features like the colour scheme and overall build design. You may be surprised to see just how many colour and accessory options there are for trail and adventure bikes from your local motorcycle dealer.

Who’s riding it?

You’ll also want to think about who you plan to ride with. A lot of individuals in the market for a motorcycle are planning to ride by themselves, but some like to have room to carry a passenger from time to time. If this is you, you’ll want to be sure that you remember to look for motorcycles with enough room for two people.

There’s also the issue of storage to consider. The amount of storage space on motorcycles can vary dramatically depending on what model you get. Also, keep your eye out for the option to expand on the model’s storage. See if you have the option to add additional racking and mounts for tail bags, tank bags, and top boxes.

Go for a trial ride!

Whether you are looking for an on-road or off-road motorcycle, you should be sure to test drive before you buy. This is the only way to guarantee that you like how the bike rides and it is a comfortable fit for your body.

Remember that the only way to find a bike that is perfect for you is to ride a variety of motorcycles and see which one makes you grin the most! So visit your local motorcycle dealer and ask them if you can test drive a few models you’ve had your eye on.

