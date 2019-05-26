Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

By May 26, 2019

By: |


May 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) hoist the Eastern Conference trophy after winning game six of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Milwaukee)

27 points, 9-22 FG, 8-11 FT, 1 3 PT, 17 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

It’s statlines like this that have put the Raptors into the Finals.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home