What Medications Can be Used for Anxiety Disorders?

When you find yourself paralyzed by fear, taken over by a heart-pounding panic or tired from yet another night of no sleep because of worry, you’ll literally do almost anything to get some relief. There’s no doubt that medication can help you treat your anxiety when it is proven to be effective. You really don’t have to be a slave to anything. Most of the medication used to treat anxiety is generally both safe and very effective. However, it often takes a little time before you can find the meds that really work for you best.



In the pointer below, we’ve tried to come up with a few of the most popular ones that are used to treat anxiety.

1. Benzodiazepines

Benzodiazepines, which are also commonly known as tranquilizers, happen to be one of the most prescribed medication for anxiety all across the globe. One of the major reasons why this is so is that it works fast, bringing the user relief in around thirty minutes to an hour. A very popular option is Klonopin, which is known to be effective in battling overwhelming anxiety episodes in very short time frames. Nevertheless, they can sometimes be addictive, so you need to be careful about how you use them or seek klonopin help if you find yourself in that spot. Also, it not considered ideal for use as a long-term treatment solution.

2. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors or SSRIs, as they’re also commonly referred to, are generally a type of antidepressant. However, with that said, doctors still like to prescribe it to people suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety. This medication works by stopping the nerve cells found in your brain from being able to reabsorb serotonin. This chemical known as serotonin plays a very important part in mood regulation. Medications of this nature usually take effect within around two to six weeks or so, however, you need to keep in mind that they won’t work for everyone.

3. Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

These meds also called SNRIs, in short, is another type of antidepressant that has the ability to treat both depression and anxiety. Doctors also describe them for the treatment of certain chronic pain conditions. These meds also work by reducing the reabsorption of the serotonin as well as the norepinephrine chemicals into your brain. Some common examples used to treat anxiety include venlafaxine and duloxetine.

4. Tricyclic Antidepressants

TCAs, as they are known in short, are also antidepressants, but from an older class. Although they’ve shown in the recent past how effective they are at helping battle both anxiety and depression, doctors usually tend to prescribe the other two we’ve just recently highlighted above over this type of medication. They do this because this kind of medication causes more side effects than the latter two. However, there are some that might find these drugs working best for them.

If you’re thinking about whether to start using the medication to treat your anxiety disorder you first need to carefully weigh the positives and negatives against each before finally making the decision. You need to find out what’s best for you. If you do decide this is the route that you want to take then that could just turn out to be one the best decisions you’ve ever made.