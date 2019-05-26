Wild Hire Mike Modano, and Swing and Miss on a Phil Kessel Trade

Say cheese Minnesota Wild fans.

So there I am on Thursday, minding my own business. In fact, I’m barely even looking at my phone, as I’m sitting in an intense training session, as I’m transferring to a new department at my employer. During a break, I finally check out the missed notifications on my phone. Now you have to realize, I pay little attention to the NHL notifications these days, since there’s little to be said about the Minnesota Wild. So I’m scrolling through, and there it is. The news that tells Wild and hockey fans everywhere, that former Minnesota North Stars and Dallas Stars player, Mike Modano has been hired as Executive Advisor for the Minnesota Wild. If I didn’t really need my phone, I probably would have pitched my phone at the nearest brick wall. But since I need said device and I can’t really afford a new until this fall, I put it back in my pocket and resorted to a face palm.

Now the first questions, is what exactly Modano will be doing. In this particular role, he will be working directly with Wild owner, Craig Leipold and president Matt Majka in several endeavors. It appears that it will primarily deal with business and marketing of the team. What exactly does that mean? His job is going to be centered around team sales, corporate partnerships, and community relations. Now while there are business and marketing aspects to this job, I feel a need to point out that Modano has no university degree in business or marketing, so he’s not bringing any of that kind of knowledge to the plate. But when you dig a little further, it’s the community relations part of the job that really tells you what he’s going to be doing.

If you’ve followed the Wild for a significant amount of time, you know there’s a vocal segment of fans, who are sometimes called the “one of us” contingent. These are the kinds of fans who consider where a player is from (especially when they’re from Minnesota or played in Minnesota) far more important than their hockey playing abilities. When that player doesn’t pan out and you dare criticize that player, they will let you know how wrong you are. To me, this is nothing more than a fluff hiring. You bring in Modano to get the older fans back on the same page, because let’s face it, fans are a bit ticked with how this season unfolded. Bringing in a “one of us” guy to the front office, is nothing more than a ploy to get the fans thinking happy thoughts. Unhappy fans mean fewer ticket sales. Unhappy fans mean less in merchandise sales. You know what would make the fans happy? Fixing roster issues that should have never happened in the first place (like continually signing Mikko Koivu). Or not making ridiculous trades like Nino Niederreiter for Victor Rask or Mikael Granlund for Kevin Fiala. Or not drafting players like Filip Johansson. Since hockey is a business, let’s actually treat it like a business and stop with blowing smoke up the fans’ behinds.

The “one of us” shenanigans don’t end with the Modano hiring either. Just when you