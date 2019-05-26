Your Morning Dump... Where the Nets are mulling a Kyrie Irving/D'Angelo Russell tandem

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Nets’ summer has been framed as having to pick between keeping D’Angelo Russell or chasing Kyrie Irving. But maybe they don’t have to choose. Sources told The Post that some within Barclays Center feel Russell and Irving could actually coexist. And Kevin Boyle — the only man who has coached both — guarantees that together they not only would survive, but would thrive. “I 1,000 percent think that could work. D’Angelo knows Kyrie, likes him, respects him. That could work with both sides. Kyrie could help D’Angelo to that top-10, top-15 level,” Boyle said. “I could see that blending together nicely. Not everybody fits with everybody. I don’t know why in Boston the things didn’t fit [for Irving], but it could fit there. “They could play together, because both are guys who can score, get their shot own shot, yet both are outstanding passers and spray the ball around.

NY Post

Yeah… good luck with that.

I’m no GM, but building your franchise around a high-usage, defense-averse backcourt seems risky.

Add in Kyrie Irving’s temperamental leadership skills and D’Angelo Russell’s questionable judgment (he’s on the cusp of signing a big-time contract and he’s busted for sneaking marijuana through airport security???) and you’re playing with fire.

On Page 2, one scout says Jayson Tatum’s stock took a hit.

“Tatum’s stock took a hit this season,” an Eastern Conference scout said. Others made similar claims during the season as the playmaking forward appeared lost at times playing with Irving. Regardless, Tatum is a talented 21-year-old who went head-to-head against LeBron James in the 2018 Eastern Conference Final. “Tatum and 22 for Beal? Brown and 20? That’s something to consider,” the scout said.

NBC Washington

Name one Celtics’ player whose stock didn’t take a hit this season?

I’m not packaging Tatum or Brown for Beal. He’s a very good, well-rounded player. A tremendous shooter and solid defensively.

The problem with pursuing Beal is that it takes more than Tatum/Brown + a 1st round draft pick. How much more? Marcus Smart more.

Beal earns about $25 million per season (2 years left on his 5 years, $137 million contract). The Celtics need Smart’s contract to pursue these highly paid stars. The only other avenue to absorbing the money is a potential trade exception in an Irving sign-and-trade.

I also believe that Tatum and Brown’s developmental floor closely resembles what Beal is now. I’d rather wait a few years than lose Smart.

