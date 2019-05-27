Best Guide To Watch Blues vs Bruins Game 1 Live Free for Reddit Streams Online

After a year, The Stanley Cup Final begins Monday with the Blues vs Bruins Game 1 at TD Garden in Boston 8:00 PM ET. Team Blues, which entered the playoffs as the number 5 seed in the Western Conference, are coming off a series win over the second-seeded Sharks in the conference final. St. Louis won the last three games against Jose to win the series in six games, which came after a seven-game series win over Dallas that included a double-overtime victory in Game 7. In the first round, the Blues beat the Jets in six games. The Bruins were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and swept Carolina in the conference final. Boston Bruins advanced after a seven-game series against Toronto in the first round and a six-game victory against Columbus in the second round. if you are searching a streaming way of Blues vs Bruins game 1 Live Stream free online 2019 Stanley Cup Final then you’ll find everything to know about NHL Stanley Cup Final, including the full TV schedule and how to live stream every game.

Blues vs Bruins Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Bruins vs Blues Live Stream info

What: Stanley Cup Finals 2019

Teams: Blues vs Bruins Game 1

When: Monday, May 27, 2019

Where: TD Garden | Boston

Event time: 8:00 PM ET

Tv Channel: NBC

Looking at the matchup, it should be a defensive-minded battle between two deep, heavy teams that are especially strong on the back end. The Bruins are significant betting favorites and they seemingly have advantages in a number of areas across the board, but their biggest X-factor this postseason has been Tuukka Rask in the net.

This year’s match-up is a tale of two very different hockey teams. At the beginning of this year, the Blues were at the bottom of the league and many thought they wouldn’t have a chance at the Stanley Cup this season. However, by adding interim coach Graig Berube, the team entered into a months-long run that put them into the playoffs and now the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins, on the other hand, have been considered a favorite for years and had a helping hand from the Columbus Blue Jackets who knocked the Tampa Bay Lighting out of the playoffs with a four-game sweep.

The goaltender has a .942 save percentage through three rounds and a ridiculous 13.64 goals saved above average (essentially, hockey’s WAR stat). The Blues have gotten very solid goaltending from rookie Jordan Binnington as well, but Binnington’s numbers (.914, minus-1.36 GSAA) pale in comparison to what Rask has done between the pipes.

NBC has the broadcast rights for the Stanley Cup, and games are set to appear on NBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, USA, and possibly even the Golf Channel, so the best way to stream is through your cable provider or a streaming service like Hulu or YouTube TV that has good coverage for NBC’s family of networks.

The Bruins have endured 11 days off between Game 1 against the Blues and their Eastern Conference Final-clinching Game 4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Long layoffs typically hurt teams in the Stanley Cup Final, but the Bruins have plenty of championship experience to draw from.

The Blues, meanwhile, are making their first Cup Final appearance since 1970, when they lost to the B’s on Bobby Orr’s famous flying goal in overtime of Game 4. St. Louis has zero players with Cup-winning experience, and its best player in the playoffs might be rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington. Experience is no guarantee of success, but it will be interesting to see how the Blues respond to adversity in this series against a veteran Bruins core that’s seen it all in the postseason.

