How Can I Watch Stanley Cup Final Live Stream Official Reddit Channel Online

The US tv channels NBC and NBCSN will live coverage whole matches of NHL Final games. Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals online, including the complete TV schedule, updates, and daily scores.

The Bruins will be rested after completing a dominant sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, getting 11 days off before hosting game 1. Especially in the NHL, where the injuries pile up as the season progresses—especially those not listed on the injury report—that sort of rest is invaluable.

But the Louis Blues took down the San Jose Sharks in convincing fashion. Jaden Schwartz has been dominant, notching his second hat trick of the playoffs—the first being in game 6 of the Blues’ opening round against Winnipeg Jets—in the game 5 shutouts. It should be a great series.

Game 1 Schedule for Bruins vs Blues

What: Stanley Cup Finals 2019

Teams: Blues vs Bruins Game 1

When: Monday, May 27, 2019

Where: TD Garden | Boston

Event time:8:00 PM ET

Tv Channel: NBC

NBC & NBCSN will live telecast every match between Bruins vs Blues games. NBC is the most popular channel so that they have a lot of opportunities for their customers. You can start with a one-week trial, so you can watch the Stanley Cup Final 2019 Live streaming for free online.

fuboTV

This service focuses on sports-related channels, but NBC is only available in select markets. You can also choose to go with something like FuboTV. It’s another monthly subscription, this time it’s $54.99, but you get access to a bunch of channels, and it’s got a free trial offer that some people (not us, obviously) would be able to take advantage of to maybe see more actions of NHL game.

Hulu with Live TV

NBC is available in most markets through this service, but there are still markets where it isn’t available. One of the best ways to get live TV without a subscription is with the Hulu Live package. It’s not cheap at $44.99 per month, but it is an option. The other bonus of this program is that it includes a chunk of DVR space so if you want to prolong the magic, you can record the 500 and watch it again, like a weirdo. It also includes a subscription to regular onHulu, which has been pumping out some great original programming lately. Visit their official site and choose a plan where you will get also 7 days free trial also

YouTube TV

This service has the second widest coverage for NBC. The next choice is with YouTube TV. This costs around $49.99 per month and the NBC & NBCSN Sports package is included with your monthly fee. The catch is that the NBC Sports deal isn’t available everywhere, so you’ll want to double-check and make sure that you can get it where you live. Like Hulu, you can also DVR shows for later. Visit their official site and choose a plan where you will get also 7 days free trial also

PlayStation Vue

This service works well with PlayStation 4, but you can watch on your computer, phone, tablet, or even streaming device as well. Purchasing the $45 plan of PlayStation Vue, you will get the NBC, CBS, FOX, NBC Sports channels out of the box. Also, every channel of PlayStation Vue delivers content in high quality whereas you get a good list of channels. To watch Stanley Cup Final Live streaming, you just need PlayStation Vue’s subscription and a compatible device.

Currently, PlayStation Vue is giving access to tons of other devices apart from PlayStation Also, PlayStation Vue comes with DVR features which give space for 500 programs to be recorded.

DirecTV Now

You don’t need DirecTV to use this service, despite the name. It’s available to everyone in the United States, but it doesn’t offer NBC in every market. Another pricey option, but one that gives you a lot of other TV-watching opportunities (including NBCSN) is DirecTV Now. Its standard package offers you 45 channels for $50 per month. There’s an upgraded package with more sports and movies for $70 per month, too. The cool thing about DirecTV Now is that you don’t need to have a DirecTV satellite package. It’s available as a standalone online subscription.

Sling TV

NBC is available in a handful of large markets through this service. The price is good, so it’s worth checking out if your area is included. Again you get a bunch of channels, and your game console probably has an app for it that you can download. The downside is that, once again, NBC Sports is only available in some markets. Double-check before you commit.

2019 Stanley Cup Finals TV schedule

Game 1: 8 pm, Monday, May 27

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | NBC

Game 2: 8 pm, Wednesday, May 29

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | NBCSN

Game 3: 8 pm, Saturday, June 1

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | NBCSN

Game 4: 8 pm, Monday, June 3

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | NBC

Game 5: 8 pm, Thursday, June 6**

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | NBC

Game 6: 8 pm, Sunday, June 9**

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | NBC

Game 7: 8 pm, Wednesday, June 12** ( If needed)

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | NBC