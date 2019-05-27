How To Watch National Memorial Day Parade Live Stream Online Free In USA 2019

If you are looking to watch Memorial Day Parade live stream from your home, check out all options below. Memorial Parade also is known as ‘Decoration Day’ is a national holiday celebrated in the United States of America which is commonly celebrated in the remembrance of the people who died while they were serving in the United States Armed Forces. Every year this holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. Earlier in 1868 to 1971 this day was celebrated on May 30th every year.

Although Memorial Day has become a time to indulge in a long weekend as we’re swiftly coming into summer, it’s also important to remember what the day actually commemorates. Other than the many parties and activities happening in between the 24th – 27th, preparations for the city’s annual parades honoring the brave veterans are currently taking place.

National Memorial Day Parade Live Streaming Online Channels Free 2019

Memorial day every year is unofficially observed as the start of summer vacations and particularly Labor day is considered its end on the first Monday of September. On this auspicious day, people visit the cemeteries and memorials of the dead people who died while serving for military or armed forces. Many people also place the American flag on the grave of dead people to honor them.

This year Memorial day will be conducted on 27th May 2019 at the National Archives at 7th St.&Constitution Avenue, New York and shall be featuring country music star Justin Moore and actor turned musician named Dennis Quaid . To watch this auspicious day there are many live streaming sites which display Memorial Parade 2019 amongst them are given below:

American Forces Network: People will be able to watch the live streaming of Memorial day for which they need to tune AFN prime Pacific at 2 PM Eastern/ 11 AM Pacific. The Memorial day Parade shall be conducted on Monday, May 27, 2019, at 2PM Eastern along Constitution Avenue. American Forces Network is a non-profit site which usually broadcast all the parades and activities conducted by the army or armed forces of the country. Youtube live: The live streaming of National Memorial day can also be live streamed on youtube live. As youtube live has been one of the most watched sites in the world which broadcast most of the live concerts and live parades. And also we can see the past recording videos of parades conducted every year. Military.com: Military.com is one of the live streaming sites where people can watch the live streaming of Memorial Day. On this site, the streaming will also start at 2 pm. Zapmeta.com: Zapmeta.com is a live streaming channel most commonly used in the United States on which people can watch live concerts and live streaming of sports, national parades as well as entertainment shows or videos. The Sportsdaily: By this online website one can get the live updates of National Memorial Day which will take place on Monday afternoon time. Since it is a big day for the United States the sport daily will cover each and every activity of parade such as from fireworks display to parades and till lantern festivals. One can go on their site by reaching out to this URL: D.C Radio Station WTOP 103.5 FM: People can also refer to the FM radio station for streaming live coverage of parade as they shall be the mainstreamers who are the most highlighted for covering the national parade.

The Events

The two biggest parades; Little Neck-Douglaston and Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade will be based in Queens and Brooklyn. The LND parade is actually regarded as the largest of its kind in the nation and has been a Memorial Day staple since 1927. Kicking off at 2 p.m. on Monday, the route runs along Northern Boulevard from Jayson Avenue to 245th Street.

The BMDP led by war veterans will be marching for the 152nd year, starting from 11 a.m. at 78th street and Third Avenue. The parade includes: marchers from the NYPD and FDNY, performances from Brooklyn high-school bands and ends with a 21-gun salute by the U.S. Army at Fort Hamilton.

There are a few other smaller parades taking place around the 5 boroughs, these are Maspeth Memorial Day Parade, College Point Citizens for Memorial Day Parade and Staten Island Memorial Day Parade.

When is the Memorial Day parade Event?

In Manchester, the annual Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 27. The Manchester Veterans Council will again host the parade, which will kick-off at 2 p.m.

In regards to the busiest times to plan your weekend trip out of the city, some might have noticed increased congestion and traffic since yesterday. The experienced folks know just how hectic the roads out of the city get around public holidays, and Memorial Day is no different. The drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion during the parade in the late afternoon as people will leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. So, if you have the chance to plan your departure before the peak hours, i.e. in between 4:45pm-6: 45 p.m., you can definitely do so.

So, these are some of the main live streaming sites which take up the responsibility for streaming live the most Memorable and celebrated day by public known as National Memorial Day.