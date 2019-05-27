LeBron James' son Bronny joins Instagram, has epic debut post

Lakers superstar LeBron James has been watching his son’s popularity skyrocket, with 14-year-old Bronny already garnering interest from Duke, UCLA and other colleges.

James, as you might imagine, has done a great job of managing his son’s “career trajectory,” if you will, as he’s found ways to make his highlights go viral, without even utilizing a social media account for him.

Until now, that is.

LeBron did indicate that Bronny would have to wait until summer 2019 to get an Instagram account, but he made good on his promise this Memorial Day Weekend. Bronny now has an IG account, and here’s the first post.

LeBron also got the party rolling with this awesome post.

It didn’t take long for the account to gain followers, either.

Let the engagement/followers begin.