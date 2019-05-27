UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 27/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|421
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|297
|3
|6
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|228.5
|4
|4
|11
|Ricardo Lamas
|207
|5
|3
|4
|Jose Aldo
|186
|6
|5
|5
|Frankie Edgar
|158
|7
|8
|12
|Yair Rodriguez
|122
|8
|9
|15
|Darren Elkins
|115
|9
|10
|9
|Josh Emmett
|110
|10
|13
|Andre Fili
|100
|11
|12
|10
|Mirsad Bektic
|97.5
|12
|13
|6
|Renato Moicano
|97
|13
|15
|8
|Jeremy Stephens
|96
|14
|18
|16
|Calvin Kattar
|72
|14
|7
|Chad Mendes
|72
|14
|11
|13
|Chan Sung Jung
|72
|17
|20
|Dan Ige
|64.5
|17
|19
|Michael Johnson
|64.5
|19
|16
|Chas Skelly
|63
|20
|21
|Arnold Allen
|61
|21
|29
|14
|Shane Burgos
|51.5
|22
|23
|7
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|50.5
|23
|24
|Kevin Aguilar
|49
|24
|25
|Bobby Moffett
|45
|25
|47
|Grant Dawson
|44.5
|26
|27
|Mike Grundy
|40
|27
|26
|Makwan Amirkhani
|39
|28
|28
|Rick Glenn
|37
|29
|30
|Alex Caceres
|35.5
|30
|31
|Sodiq Yusuff
|32.5
|31
|35
|Julio Arce
|28.5
|32
|33
|Enrique Barzola
|27.5
|32
|33
|Shane Young
|27.5
|34
|35
|Danny Henry
|26.5
|35
|22
|Myles Jury
|25.5
|36
|31
|Cub Swanson
|25
|37
|38
|Humberto Bandenay
|24
|38
|40
|Kron Gracie
|20
|38
|40
|Martin Bravo
|20
|40
|42
|Bryce Mitchell
|14.5
|41
|54
|Mike Trizano
|13
|42
|43
|Kyle Bochniak
|10
|42
|53
|Matt Sayles
|10
|44
|44
|Hakeem Dawodu
|9.5
|45
|45
|Nad Narimani
|8.5
|45
|45
|Sheymon Moraes
|8.5
|47
|47
|Chris Fishgold
|5
|47
|47
|Geraldo de Freitas
|5
|47
|NR
|Movsar Evloev
|5
|50
|50
|Austin Arnett
|4.5
|50
|50
|Steven Peterson
|4.5
|52
|52
|Julian Erosa
|3
|53
|53
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|53
|53
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|53
|53
|Felipe Colares
|0
|53
|NR
|Gilbert Melendez
|0
|53
|53
|Jay Cucciniello
|0
|53
|53
|Jordan Griffin
|0
|53
|NR
|Kyle Nelson
|0
|53
|53
|Matt Bessette
|0
|53
|53
|Mike Santiago
|0
|53
|NR
|Seung Woo Choi
|0
|53
|53
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|53
|53
|Tyler Diamond
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments