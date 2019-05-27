Video of Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov appearing to snort cocaine surfaces

The Washington Capitals’ quest to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions came to a screeching halt in the first round of the playoffs, when the team blew a 3-1 lead in the third period of Game 7 against the Hurricanes — at home, no less — and went on to lose in overtime.

It was a pretty epic collapse, as the team had a 3-2 lead in the series, and all the momentum yet went on to lose both of the final two contests.

As such, it’s been a tough offseason for the Caps players, and their fans, and it didn’t get any easier this weekend, when an old video of Evgeny Kuznetsov appearing to snort what looked to be cocaine, back in 2018, emerged. Check it out below.

Not a good look.