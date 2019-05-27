Watch: LeBron James parties with Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul for holiday

This is the first time in nine seasons that LeBron James will not be appearing in the NBA Finals, so he had the opportunity to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend at his leisure.

And he made the most of it.

James somehow managed to one-up the Banana Boat Brigade, and ended up hosting his version of Knights of the Round Table: NBA Edition. He hung out with some of the NBA’s biggest stars at his Los Angeles home on Monday. Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and former teammate Tristan Thompson were all in attendance.

They drank some wine, and fired up some cigars, as you can see below.

LeBron, CP3 and Russ enjoying their offseason pic.twitter.com/RUgLBjdnV8 — Barflaan Tedoe (@The_Barftender) May 28, 2019

The dance moves followed soon after.

Bron and TT living their best lives 🕺 *NSFW* (via @djmeel)pic.twitter.com/w7bxIuUfkY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2019

The King ✖️ Brodie ✖️ Point God (via @KingJames/IG) pic.twitter.com/btazp0sKGN — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 28, 2019

Looked like quite the party.