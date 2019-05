Red Sox legend Bill Buckner passed away on Sunday, after a bout with dementia. He was 69 years of age, and played baseball for 22 seasons, most famously during his stint with the Red Sox.

Sure, Buckner did commit a costly error in the 1986 World Series, when a ground ball trickled through his legs, but he was also one of the better hitters the team has ever had on its roster. This cartoon depicts Buckner, and the legacy he left behind.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]