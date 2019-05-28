5/28/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The marquee pitching matchup between Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw didn’t go according to script last night. The offenses combined for 14 runs, but the New York Mets (26-27) only put up five of those in a 9-5 defeat at the hand of the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-18). The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Dodgers tonight, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (3-3, 3.63 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was in line for a win last Thursday, allowing one run in six innings against the Washington Nationals, but the Mets’ bullpen blew his chance at a win by coughing up the lead in the eighth inning. The Mets ended up winning the game 6-4 thanks to a big three run homer off the bat of Carlos Gomez. The Dodgers will counter with another left hander, Rich Hill (1-1, 2.67 ERA). Hill was very sharp last Wednesday, allowing one run in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, but didn’t receive a decision for his efforts. The Dodgers went on to lose that game 8-1.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.
- Hill is 2-2 with a 7.45 ERA in his career against the Mets.
- After sitting out last night, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.
- Juan Lagares will get the day off today. Carlos Gomez will start in center field and bat seventh.
- Justin Turner is 3 for 12 with a pair of homers and three RBI’s in his career against Matz.
- Kike Hernandez and David Freese have also homered against Matz in their careers.
- Michael Conforto is 2 for 6 with two homers and three RBI’s against Rich Hill.
