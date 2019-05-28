Bruins Rally Past Blues To Take Game 1

The Bruins scored four straight goals to defeat the Blues 4-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Sean Kuraly scored the go-ahead goal 5:21 into the third period. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist for St. Louis.

The Boston Bruins needed a period-plus to shed the rust from a 10-day layoff. Once they did, they dominated in coming back to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Monday.

Sean Kuraly scored the game-winner at 5:21 of the third period and Connor Clifton, Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who fell behind 2-0 on Vladimir Tarasenko‘s goal at 1:00 of the second period. Tuukka Rask made 18 saves.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for St. Louis.

Game 2 is at TD Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS).

“We weren’t too happy with the way the game was going,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We weren’t playing our game, and I think after the [Blues’] second goal, our guys, that kind of woke us up. We needed something good to happen, and it did.”

Clifton kept his stick on the ice and redirected Kuraly’s cross-slot pass to make it 2-1 at 2:16 of the second. The goal came 1:16 after Tarasenko extended his point streak to seven games (nine points; four goals, five assists) with a goal off a Boston turnover.

“It was a good changing point,” Clifton said.

The Bruins tied it 2-2 on McAvoy’s power-play goal at 12:41. His shot deflected off Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo‘s stick and got past Binnington on the glove side.

