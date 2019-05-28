Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri storms off pitch during practice before Europa League final (Video)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri apparently was not happy with his team’s performance on the pitch during the last training session before the UEFA Europa League final, when they’ll square off with Arsenal.

So, he just elected to walk off the field, in the middle of practice, much to the surprise of, well, everyone.

The video showed the bizarre decision by the team’s manager, and you can check it out below.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri stormed out of Chelsea training the day before the Europa League final 😳 (via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/VZpikEpQpy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2019

It’s almost as if Sarri gave himself a red card, so to speak. Quitting on your team just before their biggest match of the season isn’t a great look, though. Sarri’s behavior was petulant — childish, even.