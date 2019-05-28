Cricket World Cup 2019 is Right around the corner

The 12th edition of the biggest cricket edition is right here, and it’s time for you to start your preparations. There are a total of 10 teams participating which include Australia, India, South Africa, Pakistan, and West Indies. Each team is equipped with excellent players, along with fabulous coaches to guide them. This is by far one of the most notable trophies that any cricketing country can ever win.

The first match would be between England and South Africa at the Oval on 30th May. This tournament would be happening in England over a period of six weeks along with 11 distinct venues. Each team will be battling with each other for only one thing, that is the trophy of Cricket World Cup 2019.

The New Format

It will follow the round-robin group in this release, a configuration that was last utilized in 1992. In this, each side will confront the staying nine groups, and the best four sides which meet all requirements for the semi-finals will play on 9 and 11 July separately. This is an effective model to give every team the chance to compete with each other.

Timings for the upcoming world cup

Due to the variation in the geographical location, the airing time of the world cup would be different in India. There are mostly two timings that would be followed, the first being 10:30 am and the other being 1:30 pm. The final and semi-final would be aired according to the opening timing. The most awaited India-Pakistan match is scheduled on 16th June 2019 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. One may have to take leave from his or her office to enjoy the events.

Where can you catch all the live action?

It‘s crucial that you do not watch these matches at any unofficial stream as it is forbidden by the law. Moreover, it would be unfair to the original streamers as you would decrease their TRP. The official channel that has been given the permission of broadcasting the latest happenings of the world cup is Star Sports.

The second option is that you can book the tickets from the official ICC website by creating a simple account. You would have to pay some money, but that amount would be worth when you witness the great sportspersons playing on the field. In case you don’t have a lot of money, then you can choose to buy the low-cost tickets which would be at the back of the stadium.

How to place your bets?

In order to be successful at gambling this year, make sure to review the performance of all the teams. You can do this by measuring their gameplay in other tournaments, their current fitness standards and then, pick out the star players along with choosing the team you are going to support. Cricket World Cup betting is not so complicated if you study the game in-depth and make sure to analyze each match of the series to shift your bets from time to time.