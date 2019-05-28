Fighters of the Week

1. Jamel Herring: Pulled out a big upset that nobody gave him a chance at, defeating Masayuki Ito and, at the age of 33, winning his first world championship.

2. Jessica McCaskill: Is now the WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion after unifying the titles against Anahi Esther Sanchez on DAZN.

3. Richard Alarcon: Won the Combat Jiu Jitsu bantamweight championship in a one-night, sixteen-man tournament.

4. Nicky Ryan: Defended his Polaris Pro featherweight championship in the main event of Polaris Pro 10 over Hall-of-Famer Urijah Faber.

5. Craig Jones: In probably the best pure grappling matchup of the weekend, Jones defended his Polaris Pro middleweight title with a UD over Brazil’s Matheus Lutes in the co-main of Polaris 10.

6. Isao Kobayashi: Unified the interim and regular King of Pancrase featherweight titles, defeating Nazareno Malegarie in the Pancrase 305 main event by unanimous decision and earned a nice fight bonus on top of it.

7. Lance Palmer/Andre Harrison/Luis Rafael Laurentino/Movlid Khaibulaev/Gadzhi Ramadanov/Chris Wade/Akhmed Alieev/Islam Mamedov/Rashid Magomedov/Natan Schulte: Your latest batch of winners for the second season of Professional Fighters League, in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

8. Ewa Brodnicka: Defended her WBO World Junior Lightweight strap in her native Poland, squeaking by Janeth Perez by majority decision.

9. Devin Haney: There’s a reason people are so hyped about Haney, and he showed it in the main event to a worldwide audience on DAZN in the main event with a knockout of the year candidate.

10. Ashley Williams: Is the inaugural Polaris Pro Lightweight champion after a UD over Ethan Crelinsten at Polaris 10.

11. Victor Valenzuela: Won the Super Middleweight Grand Prix at WGP 54, defeating Joanns Lorca in the semis and Ravy Brunow in the finals.

12. Jose Pedraza: The former lightweight world champion bounced back in his first fight since losing to the machine known as Vasyl Lomachenko, TKOing Ines Antonio Lozada Torres in the ninth round to start his climb towards a world title again.

13. Daniel James: in the first-round in the main event of LFA 67, James TKO’d Patrick Martin. That’s three in a row for James and a title shot has to be on the horizon.

14. Cyril Gane: At only 3-0, Gane looks to be for real, or at least a very, very interesting prospect. He defended his TKO heavyweight title over the weekend in the main event of TKO 48.

t15. Chordale Booker: The main event was a travesty, but the co-main delivered, with Booker climbing the ladder and being properly billed as a threat at junior middleweight, aceing his toughest test to date, Wale Omotoso.

t15. Craig Derbyshire: Won the vacant BBBofC British Lightweight Championship, but that doesn’t begin to tell how remarkable that is.