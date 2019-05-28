Five Matches To Make Following Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has managed to change the landscape of professional wrestling after only one event. Double or Nothing has come and gone, and my oh my was it an eventful show. New championship contenders were crowned, surprises were made and talents like Awesome Kong and Jon Moxley made their presence felt.

After a successful night, one has to wonder what AEW has next up their sleeve. With a TV deal coming soon, there are various possibilities. Before they air on TNT, however, we must discuss future feuds to start off the companies run.

Double or Nothing opened the doors to various possibilities in regards to future matches. Here are the five bouts that could be booked in the upcoming months.