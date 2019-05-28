Kobe Bryant 'livid' about being pulled into Lakers dysfunctional mess

Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has been watching the fiasco involving the team’s front office from a distance, and yet, he’s still been sucked into the discussion, as it relates to the hiring of the next president of basketball operations, with Magic Johnson having stepped down.

Kobe was mentioned in a recent ESPN piece that mentioned the dysfunction in the Lakers front office, and he was not happy about it. In fact, Stephen A. Smith reported that Bryant was “livid” about it on “First Take” on Tuesday morning.

“Kobe Bryant was livid at his name even being mentioned,” Smith said. “His attitude is: ‘I’m here coaching my girls, I ain’t got nothing to do with any of that nonsense. Rob Pelinka has his own relationship with Jeanie Buss. Of course he’s a guy that I value and I trust. He represented me for years. I love the guy, but I got nothing to do with the Lakers. Y’all tell people to keep my damn name out of their mouths.’”

Yes, @KobeBryant was LIVID his name was even mentioned amid all of this Lakers mess! pic.twitter.com/qpJI8BdR0Q — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 28, 2019

It almost sounded as if Smith was being a mouthpiece for Kobe there.