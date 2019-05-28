Look: Virtually no one showed up to White Sox-Royals game at Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox and Royals squared off on the diamond on Tuesday, in what appeared to be a great baseball scenario, just one day after Memorial Day.

It was a continuation of Monday’s game, which was suspended in the fifth inning due to rain. As such, there was an opportunity for fans to attend a close game, with a lot of uncertainty to boot, providing for a number of intangibles that could potentially impact the outcome.

The problem, however, was that virtually no one showed up to Guaranteed Rate Field for the game. Check out some of these photos, which show how few people were in the stands.

Goose eye view pic.twitter.com/zfbQGHYppZ — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) May 28, 2019

The @BrotherRice baseball team has arrived, doubling the crowd. pic.twitter.com/15DNOI7F1U — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) May 28, 2019

It appeared as if there were no more than 100 people there, if that.