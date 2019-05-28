MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 28/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Bruno Silva (19-6) vs Deron White (5-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Urijah Faber (34-10) vs Ricky Simon (15-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Mirsad Bektic (13-1) vs Josh Emmett (14-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Andre Fili (19-6) vs Sheymon Moraes (11-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Greg Hardy (4-1) vs Juan Adams (5-1) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Alexandre Pantoja (21-3) vs Deiveson Figueredo (15-1) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Raphael Assuncao (27-6) vs Cory Sandhagen (11-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Bellator

Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs Juan Archuleta (22-1) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

Robson Gracie Jr (1-0) vs Oscar Vera (0-0) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

Fabian Edwards (7-0) vs Jonathan Bosuku (7-4) – Bellator London – Jun 22nd

Rafael Carvalho (15-3) vs Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th

PFL

Magomed Magomedkerimov (24-5) vs Chris Curtis (21-5) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th

Kayla Harrison (4-0) vs Morgan Frier (4-2) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th

Ray Cooper III (18-6) vs John Howard (27-15-1) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th

Sarah Kaufman (21-4, 1 NC) vs Roberta Samad (5-1) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th

CES MMA

Nick Newell (14-2) vs Antonio Castillo Jr (10-11) – CES 56 – May 31st

