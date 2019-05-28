NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving's top free-agency landing spots are Nets, Lakers

It does appear that Kyrie Irving’s days with the Celtics are numbered. Looking at his body language, and the dissension between him and his young teammates, it’s clear that it just wasn’t working out there for him.

Boston was one quarter away from punching its ticket to the NBA Finals last season, yet the team got destroyed in the conference semifinals this go-around. The main difference was that Irving was sidelined with an injury last year, while this season saw him putting up 30-40 shots per game.

It’s been rumored that Irving was going to be heavily courted by the Knicks, as he grew up a fan in West Orange, New Jersey. However, a recent report states the Nets are a viable landing spot — as is the Lakers, potentially reuniting him with LeBron James.

🎙️@RicBucher: "It's between the Lakers & Nets for Kyrie Irving… ––Kobe has been recruiting Kyrie to the Lakers, but I expect Kyrie to go to 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗞𝗟𝗬𝗡. He just bought a place in South Orange, NJ." 👁️👁️ w/ @ColinCowherd: https://t.co/noU8jqCM8R — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) May 28, 2019

The Knicks can’t be happy about that report getting out there. All of a sudden, the summer is looking bleak for them, having missed out on the No. 1 pick in the draft, and possibly having Irving go elsewhere.