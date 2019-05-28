The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Jamel Herring +165 over Masayuki Ito
Notable New Champions:
- WBO World Junior Lightweight Champion: Jamel Herring
- WBO Latino Lightweight Champion: Jose Pedraza
- WBA World Female Junior Welterweight Champion: Jessica McCaskill
- Combat Jiu Jitsu Bantamweight Champion: Richard Alarcon
- Polaris Pro Lightweight Champion: Ashley Williams
- BBBofC British Lightweight Champion: Craig Derbyshire
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Lots of Doubt Trout: It wouldn’t be a weekend in boxing without a shit decision, and this one came courtesy of the main event of Fox Sports 1. Terrell Gausha brought the pressure and fight to Austin Trout early and often, and while Trout was able to adjust in the middle rounds, Gausha returned volley and seemingly closed the later rounds. The scores? 99-91 Gausha, 96-94 Trout, 95-95. Split-draw. This should have been the springboard win Gausha needed to have another crack at a world title at junior middleweight. Instead, he’s no further along and this has to be deflating.
- A Regular Season Worth Watching: Week two of season two of PFL rolls on, and I’ve gotta say, this has been absolutely refreshing to watch. Firstly, absolutely brilliant having it on Thursdays when football season is off (and basketball and hockey are wrapping up), so it doesn’t collide with the other social and fight options on a weekend. The standings and schedule are easy to follow and make sense, and overall, just a nice alternative to the arbitrary way title fights are put together in other promotions.
