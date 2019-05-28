Many people like to watch movies at home, in a comfortable armchair, with a blanket and freshly brewed coffee. They start by searching in google for the best free movie streaming sites and find one that they like. But for those who often cant think of what to watch, we made a compilation of the top 5 movies to watch right now. These movies create an unforgettable atmosphere and feeling that added to the joy with other people is an extraordinary experience.
PULP FICTION
PRODUCTION: Quentin Tarantino
YEAR: 1994
COUNTRY: United States
ACTORS: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson
GENRES: Drama/Crime
-GREAT HARM AND CROSSED DESTINY.
Pulp Fiction brings together several stories, like a choral film, and tells stories of gangsters: professionals (Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega) to fans (two robbers Ringo and Yolanda). Sweet musical moments and dialogues with the tangy humor become cults punctuate the film of Tarantino. A true mix of genres, Pulp Fiction, takes vintage looks and makes you want to twister!
INCEPTION
PRODUCTION: Christopher Nolan
YEAR: 2010
COUNTRY: United States
ACTORS: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
GENRES: Thriller, Science Fiction
– HIS MISSION: CABRIOLET A SPIRIT.
Inception stands out as another Christopher Nolan riddle. The director of Memento plunges us into the moving vertigo of the unconscious by telling how Dom Cobb exercises his job as a thief of dreams and enters the minds to introduce a specific idea. A thriller to psychological science-fiction and impressive special effects, the film takes some codes of spy movies.
INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS
PRODUCTION: Quentin Tarantino
YEAR: 2009
COUNTRY: United States
ACTORS: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz
GENRES: War, Adventure
– IN OCCUPIED FRANCE, THE NAZIS ARE NOT SAFE.
Tarantino tries out the Western-style war movie and changes the course of history with its flamboyant style. Several stories are staged in the heart of the second world war: Shoshanna wants revenge, Aldo Raine and his team lead an anti-Nazi crusade, Hans Landa hunts the Jews without mercy. Offbeat humor, intense suspense, and beautiful aesthetics, Inglourious Basterds, make a twist to history for our greatest pleasure.
AVATAR
PRODUCTION: James Cameron
COUNTRY: United States
ACTORS: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana
GENRES: Adventure, Science Fiction
– THIS IS THEIR PLANET. THEY WILL DO EVERYTHING TO PRESERVE IT.
Second world box office film after Autant wins the wind; Avatar is the other interplanetary success of the director of Titanic. Epic in the heart of a new land wonderful but not without danger, Avatar plunges us with Jake Sully in a magical and perilous adventure, full of breathtaking adventures. Tenderness, suspense, and pure action mix in this fresco with impressive graphics.
SHUTTER ISLAND
PRODUCTION: Martin Scorsese
YEAR: 2010
COUNTRY: United States
ACTORS: Tom Kemp, John Carroll Lynch
Genres: Crime, Thriller
– ON THE ISLAND, NO ONE IS IN SHELTER OF MADNESS.
Shutter Island, adapted from Dennis Lehane’s eponymous thriller, features Teddy Daniels’ labyrinth, which investigates the disappearance of a patient in an asylum. Scorsese signs a compelling psychological thriller, with multiple mazes. Punctuated by tensions, mysteries and chilling suspense, the film also marks the fourth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio, a new favorite actor after Robert De Niro.
