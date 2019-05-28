Many people like to watch movies at home, in a comfortable armchair, with a blanket and freshly brewed coffee. They start by searching in google for the best free movie streaming sites and find one that they like. But for those who often cant think of what to watch, we made a compilation of the top 5 movies to watch right now. These movies create an unforgettable atmosphere and feeling that added to the joy with other people is an extraordinary experience.

PULP FICTION

PRODUCTION: Quentin Tarantino

YEAR: 1994

COUNTRY: United States

ACTORS: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson

GENRES: Drama/Crime

-GREAT HARM AND CROSSED DESTINY.

Pulp Fiction brings together several stories, like a choral film, and tells stories of gangsters: professionals (Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega) to fans (two robbers Ringo and Yolanda). Sweet musical moments and dialogues with the tangy humor become cults punctuate the film of Tarantino. A true mix of genres, Pulp Fiction, takes vintage looks and makes you want to twister!

INCEPTION

PRODUCTION: Christopher Nolan

YEAR: 2010

COUNTRY: United States

ACTORS: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

GENRES: Thriller, Science Fiction

– HIS MISSION: CABRIOLET A SPIRIT.

Inception stands out as another Christopher Nolan riddle. It’s a great movie to watch if your on the Fmovies website scrolling through blockbusters. The director of Memento plunges us into the moving vertigo of the unconscious by telling how Dom Cobb exercises his job as a thief of dreams and enters the minds to introduce a specific idea. A thriller to psychological science-fiction and impressive special effects, the film takes some codes of spy movies.

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS

PRODUCTION: Quentin Tarantino

YEAR: 2009

COUNTRY: United States

ACTORS: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz

GENRES: War, Adventure

– IN OCCUPIED FRANCE, THE NAZIS ARE NOT SAFE.

Tarantino tries out the Western-style war movie and changes the course of history with its flamboyant style. Several stories are staged in the heart of the second world war: Shoshanna wants revenge, Aldo Raine and his team lead an anti-Nazi crusade, Hans Landa hunts the Jews without mercy. Offbeat humor, intense suspense, and beautiful aesthetics, Inglourious Basterds, make a twist to history for our greatest pleasure.

AVATAR

PRODUCTION: James Cameron

COUNTRY: United States

ACTORS: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

GENRES: Adventure, Science Fiction

– THIS IS THEIR PLANET. THEY WILL DO EVERYTHING TO PRESERVE IT.

Second world box office film after Autant wins the wind; Avatar is the other interplanetary success of the director of Titanic. Epic in the heart of a new land wonderful but not without danger, Avatar plunges us with Jake Sully in a magical and perilous adventure, full of breathtaking adventures. Tenderness, suspense, and pure action mix in this fresco with impressive graphics.

SHUTTER ISLAND

PRODUCTION: Martin Scorsese

YEAR: 2010

COUNTRY: United States

ACTORS: Tom Kemp, John Carroll Lynch

Genres: Crime, Thriller

– ON THE ISLAND, NO ONE IS IN SHELTER OF MADNESS.

Shutter Island, adapted from Dennis Lehane’s eponymous thriller, features Teddy Daniels’ labyrinth, which investigates the disappearance of a patient in an asylum. Scorsese signs a compelling psychological thriller, with multiple mazes. Punctuated by tensions, mysteries and chilling suspense, the film also marks the fourth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio, a new favorite actor after Robert De Niro.