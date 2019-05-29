Chelsea comes into this final on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having knocked Eintracht Frankfurt out of the Europa League semi-finals on penalties. They had a strong finish to the season to take the third spot in the Premier League, meaning they’ve already qualified for next season’s Champions League group stages. In this guide will tell you how you can watch every minute of the game with an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream from absolutely free from anywhere.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream For Free

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Baku Olympic Stadium

TV channel: TNT and UniMas

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

After a strong start under manager Unai Emery, which saw them embark on a 22-match unbeaten streak in all competitions following defeats in their opening two matches of the season, the Gunners have struggled of late.

Football. London’s James Benge felt Emery’s decision to exclude Mesut Ozil contributed to the defeat, while Gunnerblog thought Arsenal should have been capable of getting a result without him.

Ozil has not played in 2019 and has featured in just four of their nine matches in December, so it would come as little surprise if he’s left out on Saturday despite Chelsea being the visitors.

The former Germany international’s record in Arsenal’s biggest games has often come under scrutiny, but his ability to create opportunities for his team-mates is unrivaled in their squad, and the Blues will likely be happy if he’s not involved.

While it’s true that more of the football world’s attention turns to the Champions League final to be played on the following Saturday, Europe’s second competition should not be taken lightly.

As well as that frankly gorgeous trophy, the prize at stake is a place in next year’s Champions League. That’s a huge incentive for Arsenal, who failed to make the top four in this year’s Premier League.

So a win in Baku for Unai Emery’s men would salvage an otherwise flat first season in charge. It hasn’t been completely devoid of positives – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal tally and connection with Alexandre Lacazette bodes well for the next campaign. A few smart summer signings (with the replacement of outgoing Aaron Ramsey a priority) and the good times may start flowing again at the Emirates.

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners will be a bit shorthanded in this one. Aaron Ramsey, who is set for a move to Juventus this summer on a free transfer, will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan won’t travel with the team due to fears for this safety as a result of the tense relations between his birth nation Armenia and the host nation Azerbaijan.

Chelsea: Remember that friendly that Chelsea played in the United States last week? Yeah, now it’s fine to question whether the timing was right. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tore his Achilles in that game, and star midfielder N’Golo Kante picked up a knee injury that puts his participation in this one up in the air, according to the Daily Express. Besides Eden Hazard, Kante is Chelsea’s most important player and the engine in the middle. If he can’t go, it’s a huge boost for Arsenal.