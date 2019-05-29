Bill Belichick fires up Bruins fans waving flag before Game 2 (Video)

The Boston Bruins were looking to do whatever it took to fire up fans at TD Garden before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night, so they enlisted the help of one of the winningest people to ever grace the Boston sports scene.

Bill Belichick was in the house for the big game at TD Garden, and the Bruins gave him a huge honor before the puck dropped. He was given the Bruins flag, which he proceeded to wave vigorously — much to the excitement of fans, given that most of them also root for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick showing EMOTION at the Stanley Cup Final with that flag wave pic.twitter.com/eiQpy4rmji — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) May 30, 2019

Another cool moment with #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. After waiving the #Bruins flag as the Banner Captain, he stopped and talked to @todd_angilly who sings the National Anthem here at the Garden. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/JwbDQwwQi9 — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) May 30, 2019

TD Garden was clearly the place to be on Wednesday night.