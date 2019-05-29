Bruins vs Blues Live Stream Reddit Online Stanley Cup Finals 2019 Free

Make sure to watch Bruins vs Blues Game 2 live streaming from any devices, find all channel list below. The Boston Bruins will take on theBlues and are in a must-win situation. We can find entering the Thursday night’s Game 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. One more defeat would put the Bruins on the brink of elimination. And this second-round series will shift back to Boston for Game No. 5 this weekend. Teams with an impressive 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup playoffs win more than 90 percent of the time. This helps to illustrate the importance of Thursday night’s matchup for Boston.

The Bruins need to sort out their power play and progress in Game 4 if they are going to even this series. The Bruins have scored in just one of their last six power-play opportunities, and with the dominating Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at even strength, Boston has to exploit when it has the man advantage. David Backes makes his return to the team for Boston and will probably start on the second line next to David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. He will even add more physicality for the Bruins.

Boston sports fans have to be loving life right now. Having already celebrated a World Series and Super Bowl championship this year, they will look on as the Bruins begin their Stanley Cup Final series against the Blues Monday night at TD Garden. The only time the Bruins and the Blues played in the Stanley Cup final, it produced one of the most iconic images in the game’s history, Bobby Orr flying through the air after he scored the Cup-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 to win the 1970 NHL championship.

Event Bruins vs Blues Game 2 Time 8 PM ET Venue TD Garden Telecast NBC Live Stream Watch Here

In this day and age, it's easier than ever to watch TV online. But a lot of us are moving towards live streaming. Thankfully, there are quite a few platforms that allow for this to happen.

Also, streaming services that provide access to live TV, allow you to watch the content anywhere you go, as long as you have a compatible device and an Internet connection.

Another great way to catch the live stream of the event is Reddit. Although a discussion forum and not a live stream platform, still you would find many good threads with links. You just have to explore the reddit for the correct subreddit and bookmark your favorite sports live stream link. Please do consider reddit also, you might just get some good links to watch Bruins Vs Blues live stream online options there.

1. CBC Sports: – Official Channel

CBC Sports is the Official channel to watch the Bruins vs Blues live stream online. It will have the live coverage of each game of the Stanley Cup.

The stream is also available on desktop or mobile web. If you want to watch this game on the CBC Sports App, you can download the app from the App store or from the Google Play.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

2. FuboTV

FuboTV is a great option to watch the Bruins vs Blues live stream online. It is an excellent platform for those who particularly love watching sports. There’s only one bundle to pick here, called fubo, and it features loads of channels. If you want more, there are plenty of channel packs you can add, as well as several premium networks we’re sure you’ll love. You can find NBCSN, NBC, CNBC, and the USA Channel in the main bundle, so there’s no need to look further. You won’t find the NHL Network, however.

If you want to make sure you can record any of the content streaming on the channels you love, fuboTV provides all subscribers with 30 hours of cloud DVR space. You can expand to 500 hours by paying $9.99 per month. What’s more, users can watch content on two devices at once, although you can add a third screen by paying $5.99 per month. Read the fuboTV review to get the full picture of what this service has to offer.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

3. Sling TV

The next platform on our list to watch the Bruins vs Blues live stream online is Sling TV. It is a service that allows users to customize the service to fit them like a globe. You start off by picking one of three bundles – Orange($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), and Orange + Blue ($40/mo). Then, you can add more channels by picking the bundle you’re interested in, or any premium networks. It all boils down to what channels you need to have on your screen and how much you’re willing to pay to get them.

With Sling TV, you will get all of the channels you require to watch the NHL Playoffs. NBCSN, NBC, and USA Channel are found in the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles. The NHL Network is in the Sports Extra bundle, which costs $5 per month for Orange subscribers, and $10 per month for Blue and Orange + Blue subscribers. CNBC is also on the list of channels provided by Sling TV, but it’s hidden in the News channel pack, which costs $5 per month.

Sling TV doesn’t offer users any “free” cloud DVR feature, but you can buy some cloud DVR space for $5 per month. You’ll then be able to record some 50 hours of shows, movies, and games. When it comes to multiscreen streaming, Sling TV goes on a weird path because Orange subscribers only have access to one device, while Blue subscribers get three screens, and Orange + Blue subscribers get four simultaneous streams. Read our Sling TV review for more details.

4. Hulu

Another excellent service to watch the Bruins vs Blues live stream online is Hulu, a platform that’s best known for video-on-demand. On top of that, however, the service also offers a live TV plan which costs $44.99 per month and includes access to dozens of channels and the full VOD library. You can customize the service a bit by adding extra channel packs and premium networks.

Hulu offers a range of channels which includes access to NBCSN, NBC, CNBC, and the USA. Unfortunately, the NHL Network isn’t on the list.

Hulu subscribers can access to up 50 hours of cloud DVR space, but if that’s not enough for you, you may go to 200 hours of space by paying $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers can enjoy two simultaneous streams, but there’s an option available for $14.99 per month that provides users with “unlimited screens.” More specifically, the “unlimited” part is only active when you’re on the home network, as you only get three simultaneous streams when you’re out and about. Make sure to check out the Hulu review for more details.

5. YouTube TV

Next up, is the YouTube TV through which you can watch the Bruins vs Blues live stream online. The service only has one bundle to serve users with, but it has loads of great channels, so they’re hoping you’ll like them enough. The monthly subscription costs $49.99, and you can add some more to it by picking premium networks.

YouTube TV’s list of channels includes NBCSN, NBC, CNBC, and the USA. The NHL Network is not in the list, but you will be able to watch most of the games anyway.

On YouTube TV, you can enjoy unlimited cloud DVR space, which is fantastic, especially since the recordings expire after 9 months. Subscribers are also allowed to watch content on three screens at the same. We have a YouTube TV review that’s full of details.

6. DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is another option you can go for if you want to watch Bruins vs Blues live stream online. In mid-March, DirecTV Now has suffered quite a few changes when it comes to its many bundles. The original five were scraped and in came two new ones – Plus ($50/mo) and Max ($70/mo). Then, the old ones were brought back with a new name – Entertainment ($93/mo), Choice ($110/mo), Xtra($124/mo), Ultimate ($135/mo), and Optimo Mas ($86/mo) – and, as you can see, twice the price they used to have. If you want to customize the service, you’ll need to add any of the two Spanish-language channel packs, three international packs, or premium networks.

You will find that NBCSN, NBC, CNBC, and the USA, are all present in the new bundles like Plus and Max. CNBC is present in Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate, while NBC and NBCSN also show up in Optimo Mas, on top of the four ones we already mentioned. NHL Network is also available in the Xtra and Ultimate bundles.

DirecTV Now offers users the possibility to record up to 20 hours of video, and there’s no possibility to expand the limit. Furthermore, the platform allows users to watch content on two simultaneous streams. A third one can be added by paying $5 per month. Read our DirecTV Now review for more details into what the service has to offer.

7. PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is another service where you can enjoy the Bruins vs Blues live stream online. The live TV service comes with four bundles to pick from – Access ($44.99/mo), Core ($49.99/mo), Elite ($59.99/mo), and Ultra ($79.99/mo)., As well as several extra channel packs and a few premium networks.

NBCSN, NBC, CNBC, and USA Channels are all available in all the four PlayStation Vue bundles. NHL Network is not on the list of channels from PlayStation Vue.

PlayStation Vue comes with one of the best cloud DVR features we’ve seen, offering enough space for 500 programs to be recorded. The service also allows users to watch content on five devices at the same time, which is a great offer. Plus, the Split Screen feature, which is unique to PlayStation Vue, allows users to watch three programs at once on the same screen. Make sure to read the PlayStation Vue review to get all the details.

How to Watch Bruins vs Blues live stream online Stanley Cup Final Game 2 from Anywhere?

While these live TV platforms will enable users to watch content on whatever device they want, in whatever place you may be in, they can’t allow this to happen when that place is abroad. Due to licensing deals, the broadcasts are only permitted within the United States. So, you need to Subscribe to a VPN to bypass this issue swiftly.

The first thing you need to do is to make sure you have a VPN. We’ve reviewed dozens of these tools over the years, and we still prefer ExpressVPN because it has some really great features. So, visit ExpressVPN, subscribe to the service, download and install the app on your devices

Then, make sure to pick a US-based server and connect to it. The process should complete in a few seconds

Load any streaming service on your device or browser and log into your account

You should now be able to enjoy watching the Bruins vs Blues live stream online wherever you may be.

Bruins vs Blues Game 2 FAQ

Find some important information for Bruins vs Blues Stanley cup final match 1 below.

When it takes place?

The live coverage of the match starts at 8 PM ET on 29th May 2019.

Where is the venue for the match?

TD Garden will host the match on Monday.

Can I watch it on TV?

NBC will have the official broadcast.

How to stream the Stanley Cup Final Game 2?

Check out our complete guide in this post.

Bruins vs Blues Game 1 results

Bruins leads the Stanley Cup finals as they won the opening match against blues (4-2). Blues started the opening set with a lead of 1-0 but the next 2 sets won by Bruins. The second game will be on 29th May 2019. Stay tuned.

