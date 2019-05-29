DeMarcus Cousins trolls LeBron James with funny NBA Finals prank

DeMarcus Cousins is set to play in his first-ever NBA Finals, as he’s been cleared to return from his torn quadriceps injury.

Conversely, LeBron James, for the first time in nine seasons, is not in the NBA Finals. In fact, James’ new team, the Lakers, didn’t even qualify for the playoffs, which was shocking to many.

So Cousins, in a funny prank for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, elected to troll James in a playful way. He “sent” James a “Wish you were here!” card at NBA Finals media day.

Some were initially taking the prank seriously, and Cousins made sure to clear that up quickly.

Aye miss me with the bullshit. The signed card was part of a playful Jimmy Kimmel interview. To try to make a story out of that is just flat out reaching at this point. Nothing but respect for LBJ. 🙏🏿 @ESPNMichele @BleacherReport have a little more honor in your work 🤡 🤡 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) May 30, 2019

Too funny, even if it was just a playful prank that really didn’t have any of Boogie’s sentiments behind it.