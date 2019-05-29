En Vivo Europa League Final 2019 Live Stream Free Online

Chelsea and Arsenal will leave it all on the line at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday as the Premier League kingpins contest the 2019 Europa League final. The decider presents Arsenal’s last hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League aside from any bragging rights over their local foes, but the fixture has been marred by controversy.

Europa League Final 2019 Live Stream Free Online

What: Europa League final

Who: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

When: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Where: Baku Olympic Stadium

Time: 3 p.m. EDT

After years of Spanish domination in Europe’s top club competitions, England has done what no other nation has done before. Both the Champions League and the Europa League finals are all-English affairs.

Before Liverpool and Tottenham clash in Madrid for the title of Europe’s best team Saturday, Arsenal and Chelsea fight for the Europa League crown in Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The Premier League’s strength in depth is all the more impressive when you consider that its champions, Manchester City, are not even involved.

Ahead of the Europa League clash, much of the focus has been on Azerbaijan’s fitness to host, with Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan staying at home for political reasons and fans complaining of arduous travel.

The game at Baku’s Olympic Stadium will be the first major European final with video assistant referees, and the first Europa League match to use the system. A team of Italian and Polish officials will man the TV screens.

As well as that frankly gorgeous trophy, the prize at stake is a place in next year’s Champions League. That’s a huge incentive for Arsenal, who failed to make the top four in this year’s Premier League.

So a win in Baku for Unai Emery’s men would salvage an otherwise flat first season in charge. It hasn’t been completely devoid of positives – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal tally and connection with Alexandre Lacazette bodes well for the next campaign. A few smart summer signings (with the replacement of outgoing Aaron Ramsey a priority) and the good times may start flowing again at the Emirates.

Despite finishing third in the league, it’s been a similarly chequered season for Chelsea and boss Maurizio Sarri. He’s been fighting the revolt of fans (and, it’s rumoured, some players) and now has a transfer ban and the expected departure of Eden Hazard to contend with, too. Can the fleet-footed Belgian with support from the likes of Gonzalo Higuaín and Willian make this the perfect end to the season?

It's certainly a tough one to call. We're not sure which side of London will hold that Europa League trophy in their cabinet for the next year.