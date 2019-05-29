Natural Remedies for Canker Sores

Canker sores also known as aphthous ulcer are small ulcers that occur on the gums inside the mouth. They may also occur on lips, throat, inside lining of the cheeks, and on the tongue. If they occur repeatedly, they can hinder the quality of your life. They make eating and swallowing difficult, and sometimes they hamper talking experiences as well. There are a variety of reasons behind the occurrence of canker sore. Some of them are stress, minor injuries, food allergies, vitamin deficiency, hormonal changes.

Canker sores are usually yellow in the center surrounded by a ring of red, inflamed soft tissue and are really painful and irritating. Most of the canker sores heal automatically in one to two weeks. However, you can treat canker sore naturally. Let’s have a look at some of the canker sore treatment methods.

Gargle with salt water : Salt water one of the best natural remedy for canker sores. As soon as you notice the first sign of canker sore, gargle with salt water. This will speed up the healing process and relieve your pain. Baking Soda: Just like salt water, rinsing with baking soda can neutralize the acids in your mouth and can kill bacteria in your mouth. This will irritate the canker sore and you will get rid of it. Pour one teaspoon of baking soda in a half cup of warm water and use the mixture to rinse your mouth. German Chamomile: Chamomile has been around since thousands of years and is used to treat a variety of diseases including sore throats, eczema, colds, and ulcerative colitis. Bisabolol, a compound found in chamomile has proven to alleviate inflammation. This speeds up the healing process of canker sore and reduces pain at the same time. Lady’s Mantle: Lady’s mantle is a natural remedy for mouth and throat infections. It has anti-inflammatory, astringent, and diuretic properties. It is also used to ease painful menstrual periods, skin rashes, and menopausal ailments. Applying a gel that contains Lady’s mantle three times daily can help canker sores heal faster. Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice (DGL): DGL is a special licorice extract. It can effectively heal canker sores. People using DGL can feel difference in one day of use while it can heal a canker sore completely in three days. You can either take two 380mg chewable tablets of DGL 20 minutes prior to having a meal or you can mix DGL powder with water and rinse your mouth with the mixture. Eat Probiotic Yogurt: Filled with good bacteria, probiotic yogurt can replenish your oral flora and heal canker sores. They also improve intestinal health and your stomach, as a result, the health of your mouth also improves. The cool nature of yogurt will ease your pain. It is advisable to eat probiotic yogurt on a daily basis. Coconut oil: Coconut has antimicrobial abilities. Coconut oil has the potential to cure canker sores and prevent them from spreading. It can also reduce redness and pain associated with the canker sore because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Hydrogen Peroxide: Hydrogen peroxide cleans the sore and reduce bacteria in the mouth. In order to rinse your mouth, you can use diluted hydrogen peroxide. Additionally you can also dilute a 3% solution of hydrogen peroxide with equal water quantity. Dip a cotton ball into the mixture and apply the mixture directly to your canker sore a few times every day. Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has various health benefits. The acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar can curb bad bacteria and at the same time maintain healthy oral flora. You can either make a mouthwash from apple cider vinegar or can include it in your salad dressings. Vinegar also improves digestion.

Conclusion

People always look for faster relief options when in pain but canker sores can come back again if not treated properly. But, before self-treating, check if the ingredients have any harmful effects. It is advisable to consult a doctor if you’ve recurring canker sores.