Official Ways Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Reddit Free Streams HD Online

Arsenal vs Chelsea will meet each other today at Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan) for Europa League Final 2019.

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Baku Olympic Stadium

TV channel: TNT and UniMas

Streaming: Live Channel (Try for free)

So you can watch easily The 2019 Uefa Europa League Final match.

Storylines of Each Team

Moving on Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri the manager of the Blues will most probably have a 4-3-3 formation for tonight. This combination was quite helpful in their last several matches. The squad is unchanged and the boys are working really hard for the crown. Maurizio Sarri shows good confident in a news conference and that’s a positive way to face The Final. The issues that the fans have been looking at are the Chelsea injury worries. N’Golo Kante is under scrutiny as to whether he plays and Antonio Rudiger looks as though he is out. There is no Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Chelsea could be bidding farewell to Eden Hazard after the game. Chelsea is already assured of a place in the Champions League but might be saying farewell to Eden Hazard this summer.

If he departs for Real Madrid, while the future of head coach Maurizio Sarri is also under the spotlight. Definitely missing for Chelsea through injury are Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Midfielder and a World Cup winner with France, N’Golo Kante, is considered very doubtful after picking up a couple of injuries over the last few weeks.

On the other side, The Gunners will be having 4-2-3-1 formation for tonight which is confirmed by the Manager Unai Emery. They will be looking to secure a place in next season’s Champions League with victory in Baku. Victory for Arsenal in Unai Emery’s debut campaign would secure a place in next season’s Champions League, with the Gunners having missed out through their final Premier League position. Granit Xhaka is hit-and-miss and a yellow card for him is an absolute banker. It is whether Emery goes for the resoluteness of Matteo Guendouzi or the aggressive nature of Lucas Torreira. Danny Welbeck is an unexpected addition to the Arsenal traveling squad having not played since breaking his ankle late in 2018 against Sporting Lisbon.

Defender Rob Holding has missed most of this season after suffering a knee injury and won’t return until the new season. Aaron Ramsey, Hector Bellerin, and Barcelona loanee, Denis Suarez are all injured and will not be considered. The pace of Hudson-Odoi and the athleticism of Loftus-Cheek would worry Arsenal. Unai Emery won’t change the formation of how he plays but it puts him at an advantage of who to pick and where.

The two London clubs have only played each other once in European competition. It was in 2004, the season of the Arsenal “Invincibles.” Invincible in the Premier League but not in the Champions League. The battle was ended for a winning score of 2-1 for the Chelsea. So Arsenal will definitely be trying to have their revenge. The blues will not compromise in today’s match anyhow.