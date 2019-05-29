So ya wanted Gerald McCoy, eh Eagles fans?

It was a nice pipe dream while it lasted. But it looks likes McCoy is hung up on the AFC North— kinda like EYE am when “The Partridge Family” comes on when I tune into one of those retro-TV channels— I can’t ignore it.

McCoy says he wants to play for a contender. Most free agents say the same thing. What are they gonna say, “Man I want to play for a losing team, long as I’m getting my game checks…”?

He would have been a great fit for the Eagles. The Missing Link at interior pass rusher… But for some ungodly reason McCoy is obsessed with the AFC North.

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy visited the Cleveland Browns last Friday and visited the Ravens for TWO DAYS IN A ROW this week.What the?

And there’s another AFC North team that could be a factor: the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Tampa Bay Buc has indicated he has had discussions with the Bengals.

“Don’t overlook the Cincinnati Bengals, who have one of McCoy’s old coaches in Tampa, [former Maryland head coach] Mark Duffner, on staff as a senior defensive assistant,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said. “McCoy is also close with Bengals stars A.J. Green and Geno Atkins. It is safe to say he’s getting the pitch for recruiting from all angles.”

McCoy, who has never been to the playoffs in his nine seasons in the NFL, has said that he wants to play for a contender. The Browns are the odds-on favorites to win the AFC North this season and the Ravens are the defending division champions. The Bengals, conversely, have had three straight losing seasons and are coming off a last-place finish, but McCoy reportedly sees potential in them.