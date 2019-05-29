Way To Watch St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins Live Game 2 For Free

On Wednesday, the Blues will look to end their blues once and for all when they return to TD Garden for the first rematch of the Final. Keep it right here on CBS Sports for complete coverage of the Stanley Cup Final, and be sure to catch Game 2, from Boston, this Wednesday night. Watch Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues Live Streaming NHL Stanley Cup Finals online at thesportsdaily.com

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

The puck drops for Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues later Wednesday night, starting off a can’t-miss matchup. The Bruins defended home ice in Monday’s opener, ripping off four straight goals to claw out of an 0-2 deficit and win the first battle in the final war of the 2019 NHL Playoffs.

St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins Live Stream Game 2

The Blues were an underdog in the first 2019 Stanley Cup Finals contest and will be one again tonight. Oddsmakers have installed the Bruins as -165 chalk—meaning one would have to risk $1.65 to win $1—for Game 2, while St. Louis is +150—a bet that would return $1.50 for each $1 wagered—to pull off the upset and draw even in the series. The public believes Boston has what it takes to go up 2-0, with 66% of total money line tickets and 82% of all cash wagered on the home side. The total on this game has been set at 5.5 goals, but bettors are split on that number. A majority (62%) of the wagers are on the over, although a larger percentage of the money (58%) is on the under. It’s clear that most like the Bruins against the -1.5 goal spread as well, considering 70% of tickets and 71% of cash are backing them to cover.

Will the Blues find a way to overcome the odds and bring the series to 1-1 before the action shifts to St. Louis for Game 3, or will Boston move one step closer to lifting Lord Stanley’s Cup with a second straight victory tonight? Pro handicapper Jon Price of SportsInformationTraders.com correctly predicted that the Bruins would both win and cover in Game 1 and is back with another expert pick for Game 2. Before seeing which team he’s leaning towards on Wednesday, have a look at the full schedule, starting time, TV channel and live stream site for this 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Finals clash. You can also find an updated NHL Playoffs bracket, the latest series odds, intriguing tweets, quotes from key figures and more ahead of tonight’s Bruins vs. Blues contest.

Boston sports fans have to be loving life right now. Having already celebrated a World Series and Super Bowl championship this year, they will look on as the Bruins begin their Stanley Cup Final series against the Blues Monday night at TD Garden. The only time the Bruins and the Blues played in the Stanley Cup final, it produced one of the most iconic images in the game’s history, Bobby Orr flying through the air after he scored the Cup-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 to win the 1970 NHL championship.

No one’s saying it will be easy, though. Boston has now outscored its opponents by more than 20 goals in its last eight postseason games — a stretch in which the Bruins have gone 8-0. There’s also the fact that once the Bruins stopped affording St. Louis turnover opportunities early in Game 1, the matchup wasn’t particularly close, with Sean Kuraly, Charlie McAvoy and Co. capitalizing off Blues penalties and dominating for long stretches of the game.

After scoring four unanswered goals in Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues, as USA Today covered, the heavily favored Bruins look to defend their home ice and take a commanding two-game lead in the 2018-2019 NHL Stanley Cup final series. The Bruins appear likely to play an even more dominant game after finding their legs following an 11-day layoff since they completed a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals — a layoff that showed in a sluggish first period and early minutes of the second — as the visiting Blues got off to a shocking 2-0 lead after the first 21 minutes. Boston will hope to continue their momentum from the latter stages of Game 1 when they play Game 2, a contest that will live stream from TD Garden.