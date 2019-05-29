Best Ways To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony Live Stream 2019 Online Free HD

It’s cricket time, get all channels to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony live streaming below. The live coverage starts at 9.30 PM IST. With the 12th edition of ICC cricket world cup starting from tomorrow 30th May 2019 the wait for this cricket carnival is coming to its end with less than 24 hours to go. The privilege of hosting this once in every four years tournament has been given to the Queen’s own country England and Wales by ICC governing committee.

The first and the final matches to be played at Oval and Lord’s respectively, the viewers all around the world have been eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams fight for that prestigious title and trophy. With television channels serving as a medium to watch live matches, there are quite a few online streaming mediums too to watch the matches in a better H.D. quality which might be not available on t.v.

Date: 29th May 2019

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: The Mall, in the City of Westminster, Central London

TV: Star Sports TV network

The Best Online Live Streaming Channels of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony Free

Get ready for the grand opening ceremony of Cricket World Cup 2019 with full of entertainment. Check out the full list of channels to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony Online below.

Hotstar

Hotstar.com being the official online streaming partner of ICC in India will be providing the service free of cost because of its arrangement with Jio TV. Firstly, a viewer must have an active Reliance Jio number on his phone.

He then needs to open his Jio TV application and log in with his/her Jio account. After this, he has to download the Hotstar app. either from the Google play store or the Apple app store, if you already do not have one. Now, go back to your account on Jio TV app. and search for Star Sports 1 or Star Sports HD1 or Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels. Once you select any one of the above-mentioned channels, it will open the Hotstar app and you will be able to watch the live streaming of cricket matches on your smartphone or tablet.

Rabbithole

Rabbithole is the official online streaming partner of ICC Cricket World Cup matches in Bangladesh. Its viewers can subscribe to its channels online and when they do that they will be directed towards downloading the rabbit hole application. People of Bangladesh by subscribing to any VPN can watch that match free of any charge. On the other hand, Rabbithole will broadcast all the matches free of cost on its official website. Its subscribers only have registered themselves on the “www.rabbitholebd.com.UNB” either with their phone number or their email address.

Sky Go

Sky Go application is available for fans in Europe, especially in the United Kingdom. All a fan needs to do to use this live streaming channel is to subscribe to their services. It’s a premium station and is available without any charges. You must download the Sky Go application to watch all the matches live streamed on your phone or tab in HD quality.

SuperSports

SuperSports is an online live streaming channel partner in South Africa. South African fans can easily watch live matches through SuperSports. The fans only need to download the SuperSports application on their phone or tab and watch the matches live without any interruption.

Official Broadcaster for Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony in different Countries

Check out more Tv listings for today’s big Opening ceremony below.

Location Broadcaster(s) Afghanistan Cable/satellite Moby Media Group Australia Cable/satellite (pay): Fox Sports

Free-to-air: Nine Network (only Australia matches, selected matches, both semi-finals and the final) Arab World Cable/satellite OSN Sports Cricket, Eleven Sports Bangladesh Cable/satellite Bangladesh Television, Gazi TV and Star Sports Brunei

Malaysia Star Cricket Canada Cable/Satellite (pay): ATN Network Central America

Caribbean islands ESPN Hong Kong Star Cricket United Kingdom

Ireland Cable/satellite: Sky Sports

Channel 4 (highlights) India

Nepal

Maldives

Bhutan Cable/satellite: Star Sports

DD Sports (India matches, Semi-finals and Final only) Oceania

(except Australia and New Zealand) Digicel New Zealand Cable/satellite (pay): Sky Sport Netherlands TBC Pakistan Cable/satellite: Ten Sports Pakistan & PTV Sports Philippines SkyCable Singapore Star Cricket Sri Lanka Star Sports, Dialog TV South Africa and

whole Africa Cable/satellite: SuperSport Thailand TrueVisions United States

Puerto Rico

Guam

The U.S. Virgin Island

American Samoa

Northern Mariana Islands Willow TV

