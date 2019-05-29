What do people find appealing about Online Bingo?

Introduction

With the emergence of technologies such as computers and smartphones, more people than ever before are now playing online bingo. In fact, there are estimated to be around 100 million of us who are members of one online bingo website or another. Many people used to sit at their computer and play. However, now we have smartphones which allows people to both play bingo on the move or from the comfort of their couch or sofa without having to travel anywhere.

Today we’re going to look at why it is so appealing and attractive for people to choose to play online bingo on their phones.

Convenience

The first factor is that it is incredibly convenient. As we have mentioned already you can play from the comfort of your own home, or if you’re on the train to work; anywhere and everywhere. Bingo games aren’t time-consuming, unlike a game of poker for example that can stretch over hours or even days.

A game of bingo is typically over in a matter of minutes so you can easily fit a few games into your work break if you feel like doing so.

Another reason is that it is simple. If you’re playing it in person, it requires focus and attention as you have to listen to what numbers the bingo caller is calling out and mark them on your bingo card subsequently. However, this is not the case for online bingo. If you match a number that has been called out, the software will automatically mark it off your card. Bingo is an attractive game due to its simplicity. It requires absolutely no strategy whatsoever, it’s merely a game of luck.

The Social Aspect

Bingo is also a very social way of gambling, even if you’re online. Many people have met friends through online bingo communities; with people having conversations about all topics in the chat rooms. This is as well as congratulating each other on winning or telling everyone how many balls they are away from winning, only adding to the suspense.

Typically the stereotypical audience in a bingo hall would be old people and women. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth nowadays. People of all ages and from all walks of life are getting stuck into online bingo. It is increasingly becoming popular amongst millennials, with many young people opting to play bingo rather than go out partying. It is also popular with mums as it is a way of having a little flutter.

Variety

There is also a range of different games of bingo you can play online with these differentiating depending upon how many balls there are. There are games of 90, 80, 75 and 30-ball bingos. The bingo games with the higher amounts of balls typically have over three prizes to win. Meanwhile, 30 ball games have less prizes since they are quicker paced.

The online bingo sector is also tremendously competitive and so online bingo operators are offering players many different types of bonuses. Whether this being when you are signing up, when you're depositing as well as offering players a chance to join loyalty schemes. These bonuses are intended to entice players to join their bingo site and set them apart from their competitors.

A Final Few Words

In summary, bingo either in a bingo hall or online is far from a dying trend with more people playing online bingo than ever before, with the chance of winning significant returns becoming as attractive as ever to those who play online bingo.

However, not everybody goes online to play bingo in the hope of generating a profit. As we’ve mentioned, bingo has social aspects attributed to it and some people, especially if they’re lonely in person, will go online to be part of an online bingo community and speak to other players during games of bingo. And as we’ve looked at today, the game of bingo itself has come a long way from being located solely in Bingo halls full of old people.

It is now a versatile and popular form of gambling amongst people of all ages, and the industry is both as competitive and successful as ever. The future is bright for the pastime, with the evolutions of technologies only likely to further the user-experience.