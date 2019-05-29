Your Morning Dump... Where Kobe Bryant is allegedly recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

"It's between Brooklyn and the Lakers… I was told in the last 24 hours Kobe has been recruiting Kyrie in particular, to get him to the Lakers. Everything I've heard I would still expect Kyrie is going to go to Brooklyn… He just bought a place in South Orange." — @RicBucher pic.twitter.com/HICrTPushl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 28, 2019

There was a time when Ric Bucher was a legitimate NBA insider, but he no longer has the same cachet of Woj, Shams, Jackie Mac, or even Chris Haynes.

I’m not putting much, if any, stock in his report. First off, Jackie Mac crushed all the Kyrie-to-LA talk. And… I’m not even sure this is reporting. With the explosion of podcasts and internet radio shows, we’re inundated with “I’m hearing” and “I’ve been told” stories from every NBA insider and wannabe insider. I get the sense unvetted “information” is being shared just to stay relevant.

And after reading yesterday’s blockbuster report by ESPN, what free agent is going to dive into the volcano that is the Lakers?

One last note on all the chatter, *if Kyrie decides to leave Boston* is the caveat lost in nearly all of these tweets, headlines, reports, etc.

To clarify… As the article states and Jackie MacMullan reported, this very much depends on whether he stays in Boston or not. They want him back. If he decides to leave, Brooklyn is currently the front runner to land him, per sources. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 28, 2019

On Page 2, Jaylen Brown is touring the pyramids.

I love everything about this guy.

