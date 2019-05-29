Your Morning Dump... Where Kobe Bryant is allegedly recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.
There was a time when Ric Bucher was a legitimate NBA insider, but he no longer has the same cachet of Woj, Shams, Jackie Mac, or even Chris Haynes.
I’m not putting much, if any, stock in his report. First off, Jackie Mac crushed all the Kyrie-to-LA talk. And… I’m not even sure this is reporting. With the explosion of podcasts and internet radio shows, we’re inundated with “I’m hearing” and “I’ve been told” stories from every NBA insider and wannabe insider. I get the sense unvetted “information” is being shared just to stay relevant.
And after reading yesterday’s blockbuster report by ESPN, what free agent is going to dive into the volcano that is the Lakers?
One last note on all the chatter, *if Kyrie decides to leave Boston* is the caveat lost in nearly all of these tweets, headlines, reports, etc.
On Page 2, Jaylen Brown is touring the pyramids.
I love everything about this guy.
