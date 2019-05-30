Blues Sundqvist Has a Hearing for Dirty Hit on Matt Grzlecyk

Another day, another dirty, dangerous hit. Last night, at the 17:57 mark of the first period, St Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for boarding Boston Bruin defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Grzelcyk left the game with an upper-body injury and was sent to a Boston hospital.

“He went to the hospital to get some tests, never returned obviously,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So we’re still waiting for an update.”

Today, after the morning skate, it was announced that Grzelcyk will not be making the trip to St. Louis for game three. If I had to bet, I’d say that Grzelcyk is done for the rest of the playoffs.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Matt Grzelcyk is in the protocol and day-to-day. “When we have a further update, we’ll give it to you.” pic.twitter.com/2z9LgdH82q — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019

If you haven’t seen the play in question, you can see it below. Pretty cut and dry. Dirty, elbow to the back of Grzelcyk’s head.

A look at the hit on by Oskar Sundqvist on Matt Grzelcyk. Didn't look good. pic.twitter.com/3yjlbhgkvs — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 30, 2019

Today, it was announced that Sundqvist has a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Will the NHL’s Department of Player Safety send Mr. Sundqvist a message.