How To Watch WCWS 2019 Live Stream Women's College World Series Softball Online

The 2019 Women’s College World Series starts Thursday, May 30 with play lasting through June 4/5. It will be played in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the 23rd consecutive season and 29th time in the past 30 years. The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field will play host. So here you can watch WCWS Live stream online full coverage HD Tv coverage.

How To Watch WCWS 2019 Live Stream Online

The eight teams that survived first the regionals and then the Super Regionals head to Oklahoma City in two double-elimination brackets. The winners of each bracket will play a best-of-three championship series for the 2019 title.

The sixth-seeded Wildcats will be facing off against No. 3 Washington on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT to open the WCWS action in Oklahoma City. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on WatchESPN.com.

The winner will play the winner of the UCLA-Minnesota game on Friday at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN. The loser of the Arizona-Washington game will play the loser of the UCLA-Minnesota game on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT.

Best Way To Stream Women’s College World Series Softball Live Streaming

ESPN+

Also, if you don’t have any other streaming option, you can use ESPN+ at first or else, browse through our next set of streaming services.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of UCLA vs Minnesota (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of UCLA vs Minnesota (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of UCLA vs Minnesota (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Women’s College World Series: Schedule

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 3 Washington vs. No. 6 Arizona | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Minnesota | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Alabama | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday, May 31

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2:30 p.m on ESPN

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 teams | 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 teams | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3 | ESPN

Game 2: 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 | ESPN

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 | ESPN