The 2019 NBA Finals between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors starts on Thursday, May 30. All of the 2019 NBA Finals games are being broadcast on TV by ABC, with game one set to start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream Free Online

Event: Game 1, 2019 NBA Finals

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN

This year the Warriors potentially will have to get it done without Kevin Durant, who missed all of the Western Conference Finals and is out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. In his two years in Golden State the 10-time NBA All-Star won back-to-back Finals MVP awards to lead the team to two titles. Before his arrival, the current generation of Warriors had only won one title, desipte their success.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, if successful, will take this championship as the original group of Warriors. They rolled past the Portland Trailblazers in a sweep to win the West without Durant.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors NBA Finals 2019

The public has clearly taken notice of the Warriors penchant for performing well in Game 1’s, as 73% of all spread bets and 81% of the cash wagered is backing Golden State to cover. Despite this, sharp bettors forced the line to move to its current spot from the opening mark of GSW -1, pouncing on an opportunity to play this plucky Toronto squad as a home underdog. The wiseguys have also moved the total down a notch, with some heavy under plays causing the line to shift from 215 points down to 213.5. The public is split on this line, evidenced by 60% of tickets being on the over but 65% of the money on the under.

If you are looking for advice on how to bet Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, you've come to the right place. Pro handicapper Jon Price of SportsInformationTraders.com sent along a pair of predictions that cover both tonight's contest, as well as the entire series. You can also find the latest 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket, a comprehensive list of prop bets, Finals MVP odds, relevant social media posts, quotes from star players and more ahead of the start of the NBA Finals.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Live Reddit Stream

However, on the opposite end of the court is a guy that has already taken down the best in the world. Kawhi Leonard has powered his Raptors to a chance at their first championship in his first year in the north. He’s done so by scoring 31 points a night in the playoffs, including a 41-point performance in a closeout game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Second Round.

NBA Finals 2019 Full Game Schedule:

Game 1: Thur, May 30, Golden State at Toronto, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sun, June 2, Golden State at Toronto 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wed, June 5, Toronto at Golden State 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Fri, June 7, Toronto at Golden State 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: Mon, June 10, Golden State at Toronto 9:00 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 6: Thur, June 13, Toronto at Golden State 9:00 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 7: Sun, June 16, Golden State at Toronto 8:00 p.m. ET (if necessary)

With or without Kevin Durant, it’s no surprise that the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year. The Toronto Raptors shocked a few folks by advancing to the Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Warriors won all five games that Durant has missed with a calf injury, including four straight to sweep the Portland Trailblazers in the Western Conference finals. In the East, the Raptors fell behind two games to none to the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks before ripping off four straight wins on the back of Kawhi Leonard.