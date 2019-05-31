Dwayne Haskins Jr., Tony Bergstrom, and 100 volunteers lead the way at The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation Event in Partnerhship with Out Teach

CHANTILLY, VA. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation along with more than 100 volunteers including rookie QB and first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. built an Outdoor Learning Lab at Brookfield Elementary School in Chantilly, Va. this past Friday.

The project, funded by the Redskins Charitable Foundation, will provide students at Brookfield with a dynamic new Outdoor Learning Lab where teachers can lead exciting and engaging outdoor experiential lessons that add relevance, purpose and real-world meaning to every subject.

This event, called the “Big Dig,” is hosted by Out Teach, a national nonprofit that coaches and inspires teachers to unlock student performance with the power of outdoor experiential learning. “We’re providing opportunities for kids to go outdoors and learn science and math, specifically, in real-world, hands-on ways,” Out Teach CEO Jeanne McCarty said. “That kind of learning is easily solidified, and so kids retain it better, they understand it better and they also get excited about learning.”

The entire Redskins rookie class, 8 year NFL veteran & Redskins Guard Tony Bergstrom, as well as Redskins staff members, Foundation Leadership Council members and volunteers were in attendance to assist with a number of tasks including painting, planting and building during the “Big Dig.”

On behalf of All Pro Reels, I was out there to cover the event. Here are some of my favorite photos from Friday’s event.

