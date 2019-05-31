How To Watch UCLA vs Arizona Live Stream WCWS 2019 Online

The heading going on UCLA vs Arizona WCWS 2019 game, if you are looking for a way of streaming UCLA vs Arizona Live Stream Women’s World Series Softball Championship game that’s its guide for you. The UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats will meet in the second round of the Women’s College World Series on Friday at OGE Energy Field, part of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. The winner will play the winner of the UCLA-Minnesota game on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How To Watch UCLA vs Arizona Live Stream Softball Championship Online

Who: UCLA vs Arizona

Where: USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City

When: 7 p.m. Friday May 31

TV: ESPN2

Web stream: WatchESPN

Teams News

While the Bruins game is delayed because the Arizona-Washington game ran long, the Bruins will face a Golden Gopher team which has won five in a row. The Gophers got to the WCWS by sweeping the LSU Tigers, 5-3 and 3-0, in the Minneapolis Super Regional last weekend.

In the Minneapolis Regional, Minnesota won all three games they played. They first beat North Dakota State before playing the Georgia Bulldogs twice.

During the regular season, the Gophers finished third in a close Big Ten race with a 20-2 conference record which Michigan won with a 22-1 conference record and Northwestern finished in second with a 21-2 record.

Overall, Minnesota doesn’t look like a very dangerous team. They played two Pac-12 opponents this season. They beat the UC Berkeley Golden Bears, 4-0, in February and dropped a 2-0 game to Arizona to start March.

Before the tournament began, the Golden Gophers seemed to have trouble against teams from the South. They lost to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State and Florida.

Their main starter has been junior Amber Fiser, who started 44 of their 58 games. Fiser is 31-7 on the year and has a 1.17 ERA. She is Minnesota’s best chance to keep the Bruin offense in check as opponents are hitting just .167 against her.

Offensively, the Gophers have four starters who are hitting .299 or higher. Junior MaKenna Partain leads the team with a .392 batting average and she’s also a threat on the basepaths where she has stolen 13 bases on 15 attempts. Sophomore Hope Brandner is the Gophers’ biggest long ball threat and she leads the team in home runs with 19 while freshman Natalie DenHartog has the team’s best slugging percentage with .789.