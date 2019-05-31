Look: Kawhi Leonard billboard wins the Internet

Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard is the best player on the court in the NBA Finals, something that’s a bit new for the Warriors.

But with Kevin Durant injured, even as great as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are, the fact remains that Leonard is the best overall player. He’s a great two-way player that gets it done on both ends of the floor — getting to his spot to get up shots where he wants, and being relentless on the defensive end.

And apparently, he’s the King of the North, according to this particular billboard.

This Raptors fan won the day for sure.