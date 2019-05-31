Ratings for Game 1 of NBA Finals were surprisingly low

The 2019 NBA Finals officially tipped off on Thursday night, and Game 1 between the Raptors and Warriors was quite compelling, we thought.

Apparently, other viewers didn’t see it that way.

The ratings for the game were the lowest for a Game 1 since 2009, and the lowest for any Finals game since 2013.

🏀#NBAFinals on ABC Game 1 draws strong 10.1 overnight rating (Nielsen). 📺53rd straight time ABC has generated double-digit overnight ratings for the NBA Finals. 📺NBA Finals on ABC expected to win night across TV for 65th consecutive time. (Canadian ratings not included). pic.twitter.com/JV1PuoDicw — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) May 31, 2019

This could be because the Raptors enjoyed a fairly comfortable lead during the majority of the second half, after leading by 10 at the break, but the Warriors did cut it to three midway through the fourth quarter.

It could be because LeBron James, for the first time in nine seasons, wasn’t in the Finals, but still, it’s surprising, because it was a very entertaining, watchable game.