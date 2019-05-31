UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith Picks

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) vs. Anthony Smith (31-14)

Luke Irwin: Nobody tell these two that Jon Jones is watching them, lest the idea of throwing a punch or kick will make them terrified. Losing to Jones is one thing, absolutely refusing to even get off the bus is another. But I digress. Gus uses his length is an uninspired bout. Gustafsson via UD.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic (11-1) vs. Jimi Manuwa (17-5)

Luke: Horrifying statistic: 5 of Manuwa’s last 6 fights have ended by KO, either him or his opponent. Not even TKO, fucking K-O. Lights out. That’s a life lived right there. It’ll be quick and violent one way or another. Rakic via R1 KO.

Featherweight Bout: Chris Fishgold (18-2) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (14-3)

Luke: Usually when two mid-level submission experts tangle in the UFC, it’s never the blazing, transition-fest that you think it’s going to be, unless Alex Caceres is fighting, but it’s usually a plodding stand-up bout because nobody wants to make that first move and get caught. I think this is going to follow that path. Amirkhani via SD.

Lightweight Bout: Christos Giagos (16-7) vs. Damir Hadzovic (13-4)

Luke: Hadzovic is a pretty solid striker. Like most European strikers, wrestlers can give them trouble, but Giagos doesn’t have enough to stifle Hadzovic. Hadzovic via R2 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Daniel Teymur (6-3) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-0)

Luke: Teymur, still employed by the UFC despite being 0-3, is the live body test for Jo, who has a great record and finishes, but Asian MMA prospects can be a mirage. Fighting actual UFC fighters, even one on the bottom of the barrel like Teymur, can be a wakeup call. However, I think Jo has enough real talent and Teymur is bad enough that he’ll get by him. Jo via R2 TKO.