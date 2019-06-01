Cowbell Kingdom

CK Podcast 382: Trey Slate talks about what it's like to train Buddy Hield

By June 1, 2019

NBA Trainer Trey Slate talks about his journey and what it is like to train Buddy Hield. The expectations and improvements we should see in Buddy’s game next season. Lots of good insight on Buddy. Please leave us a review on iTunes if you enjoyed this episode.

