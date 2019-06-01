reddit Stream Joshua vs Ruiz Live Stream Boxing Full HD online

Madison Square Garden. The UK’s Anthony Joshua is putting his belts on the line against Mexican Ruiz in New York City tonight. And you’re in the right place to see all the boxing with a Joshua vs Ruiz live stream – no matter where in the world you are.

How To watch Joshua vs Ruiz Live Stream Reddit Boxing Online

The undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua, will be stepping into the ring for the first time since September last year. They say that it’s the boxing fight Anthony Joshua can’t win either way. Beating Andy Ruiz Jr too early, and it looks like a no-contest. Go all the way and AJ looks weak. Lose and…well, that’s just unthinkable. But this is in no way an insignificant fight, with Joshua making his US debut – and at Madison Square Garden, no less. His IBF, WBA Super, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles are on the line

He was due to fight Jarrell Miller but that fight fell through after Miller failed the drugs tests. That’s how Ruiz Jr now has the chance to step up in class to take on the champion. But it’s thought this fight will be in the hands of the champ as a setup to a fight between him and Deontay Wilder. He’ll have to take care of business at Madison Square Garden on Saturday first, though.

Joshua has so far had 22 fights which he won every one of with 21 KOs. But Ruiz has had 33 fights, won 32 and also got 21 KOs. So, on paper, Ruiz Jr could be a real threat. You won’t want to miss it – read on to see how to get that Joshua vs Ruiz Jr live stream.

